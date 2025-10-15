Dewan Architects 2025: Appointed Lead for Maia Ho Tram Resort Design

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewan Architects + Engineers has been appointed as the Lead Architect and Interior Design consultant for Maia Ho Tram, a landmark hospitality and residential development on Vietnam's southern coastline. Commissioned by Lodgis Hospitality Holdings in partnership with VinaLiving, the project will introduce a new era of wellness-oriented design to The Grand Ho Tram Strip, one of the region's largest integrated resorts.

Situated two hours from Ho Chi Minh City, Maia Ho Tram forms part of Zone A1 of Phase 3 of the resort's master plan. Dewan's design integrates a high-density hospitality and residential programme with a wellness-led ethos, capitalising on the site's oceanfront positioning while creating a strong sense of connection to its natural surroundings.

Maia Ho Tram is a landmark hospitality and residential development on Vietnam’s southern coast, designed by Dewan.

A Vision for Wellness and Coastal Living

Dewan's design narrative is centred on wellness and nature-driven principles. A cascading sequence of landscaped terraces and pools links the elevated podium to the beach, while a dramatic axial view connects the grand lobby to the sea. The development spans approximately 103,000 square metres, comprising two high-rise towers—Peace and Happy—a villa cluster, and a vibrant podium of shared amenities.

The Peace Tower interiors are inspired by the "golden forest" concept, evoking the soft light filtering through trees at sunset. Villas arranged around a natural pond, podium-level leisure and dining options, and a rooftop wellness deck reinforce the development's focus on healthy, contemporary living.

"Maia Ho Tram is a milestone project that reflects the values we bring to every commission: sustainability, lifestyle-driven design, and architectural innovation," said Ammar Al Assam, CEO of Dewan Architects + Engineers. "Vietnam and Southeast Asia are rapidly growing markets, and we are proud to contribute with a project that sets new benchmarks for wellness and hospitality, while creating long-term value for both residents and guests."

Adding to this, Freek Jansen, Branch Manager of Dewan Southeast Asia, commented: "Our vision for Maia Ho Tram is to design more than just buildings—we are shaping an experience that brings people closer to nature while delivering the highest standards of contemporary living. It is a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in Vietnam and demonstrate how design-led thinking can define new models of resort living."

Integrated Lifestyle Experience

The project includes a hotel operated by Fusion Hotel Group under the Maia Resort brand, 1,244 condominium apartments, and 36 low-rise villas. The podium will feature a seafood restaurant, two-level food court, kids' club, golf simulator, wellness centre, multifunctional hall for 400 people, and a beach club. The rooftop podium deck extends the resort lifestyle skyward with a lap pool, landscaped terraces, and fitness amenities.

Two towers rising 31 and 32 floors are strategically oriented for panoramic views of the ocean, their skyline softened by terraced pocket gardens. Extensive glazing, vertical fins, and shading devices ensure efficiency and elegance in the tropical climate. Dewan will also oversee the implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM), ensuring coordination across disciplines and precision in project delivery.

Groundbreaking took place in April 2025, with construction now underway. Completion is scheduled for Q3 2027.