Fusion Hotel Group announces integration of Ayola and Odua brands

Willy Suderes – COO of Topotels Hotels & Resorts & Christopher Hur – CEO of Fusion Hotel Group (left to right). Photo: Fusion Hotel Group

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Fusion’s growth across Southeast Asia and reinforces the group’s commitment to delivering diverse, accessible, and guest-centric hospitality experiences.

Topotels operates a collection of seven mid-scale hotels across key Indonesian cities under the Ayola and Odua brands, offering comfortable, value-driven stays for both business and leisure travellers. The two brands have grown steadily within the Topotels Hotels & Resorts portfolio, serving guests in destinations such as Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and other regional hubs.

The addition of Ayola and Odua adds to the strong collection of mid-scale hotels in the Fusion family, strengthening the group’s presence in Indonesia, one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-growing travel markets.

“This integration marks an exciting new chapter for Topotels. Joining Fusion will open new doors for our business, allowing us to deliver a better experience for our guests and provide stronger support for our owners. We’re confident that the integration with Fusion will bring fresh momentum to our hotels and teams,” said Willy Suderes, COO of Topotels Hotels & Resorts.

Ayola and Odua will continue to operate under their existing brand identities while benefiting from Fusion’s regional expertise, commercial platforms, and operational support. Guests can expect enhanced service consistency, stronger distribution, and access to Fusion’s growing network of hotels and resorts across Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

“We’re delighted to welcome Topotels into the Fusion family; their strong roots in Indonesia combined with Fusion’s expertise will unlock new opportunities in key destinations across the country. This partnership strengthens our regional presence and supports our long-term vision for growth across Southeast Asia,” said Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group.

The integration underscores Fusion Hotel Group’s long-term strategy of expanding its brand portfolio and strengthening its presence in key Southeast Asian destinations through thoughtful partnerships and scalable growth.

Founded in 2008, Fusion Hotel Group is a leading wellness-focused hospitality platform with 26 operating properties and eight brands across Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. Renowned for its innovative wellness and lifestyle concepts, Fusion provides end-to-end hospitality capabilities, from concept development and brand creation to hotel operations. In addition to hotel management, Fusion has also developed and operated branded residences, a fast-growing segment across the Asia-Pacific.

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