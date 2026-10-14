Garment and textile industry transitions towards high-value production

Photo: VTG 2026

The trend was highlighted at the Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition, which opens its doors in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14. The expo features 400 global brands and gathers 610 booths across an area of 15,000 square metres.

Speaking at the expo, Pham Xuan Hong, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Garment Textile Embroidery-Knitting said, “Vietnam's garment and textile industry is facing a year marked by both challenges and opportunities. Amid the broader competitive landscape, the industry must step up its efforts to transition towards high-value production and gain access to global markets."

Over the past nine months, Vietnam's garment and textile industry exports reached an estimated $35.721 billion, representing a 3.3 per cent increase on-year. With a bright outlook for the fourth quarter, the garment and textile industry is on track to achieve the target of $48 billion in export earnings this year.

“The garment and textile industry benefits from social stability and a skilled workforce. Businesses have also made efforts to improve management, invest in equipment and technology, and adopt green technologies. All of these factors support the favourable growth of the industry in 2026,” he said.

VTG 2026 aims to create opportunities for manufacturers and buyers to meet, explore new technologies, discover solutions, and expand business cooperation.

At the expo, various sewing machines, computerised embroidery machines, digital textile printing equipment, and advanced testing equipment are being showcased. Thus, businesses can identify solutions to improve productivity, reduce material consumption, and enhance production accuracy.

In addition, exhibitors also display functional fabrics, natural fibres, traceable materials, and environmentally friendly dyeing chemicals, supporting businesses in meeting sustainability requirements and enhancing supply chain transparency.

Three specialised exhibitions also take place alongside the expo, including Vietnam International Footwear & Leather Industry Exhibition - Machinery & Materials, The 24th Vietnam International Textile & Accessories Exhibition, and Vietnam International Dyeing & Chemical Industry Exhibition.

Together, the four exhibitions will span the entire production chain, from weaving and dyeing to garment and footwear manufacturing.

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