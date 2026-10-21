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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam

October 21, 2026 | 12:12
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Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam and completes an integrated production network from sugarcane-derived raw materials to finished bio-based spandex.
Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam
Photo: Hyosung

According to the announcement on October 19, recognising the growth potential of bio-based materials and evolving sourcing priorities, Hyosung chairman, Hyun-Joon Cho has made the business a strategic focus for the group. Under his leadership, Hyosung TNC has expanded its innovation portfolio, from regen fibres made from recycled PET bottles and discarded fishing nets to the commercialisation of corn-based regen BIO spandex in 2022.

"We have established an integrated production system that connects bio-based raw materials with finished spandex fibre," said Cho. "This will be a core pillar of Hyosung's next century. Building on our pioneering work in bio-based fibres, we aim to lead the development of this market and strengthen Hyosung's position in premium textiles worldwide."

Hyosung's Vietnam bio-BDO facility has an initial production capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes per year. As part of a planned $1 billion investment in the project, the company intends to increase annual capacity in phases to 200,000 MT, in line with market demand.

The facility produces bio-based 1,4-butanediol (bio-BDO) by fermenting sugars derived from sugarcane, replacing fossil-based feedstocks used in conventional BDO production.

Chemically identical to conventional BDO, it enables the use of renewable feedstocks while maintaining the same stretch, recovery, and quality in the finished spandex fibre.

Bio-BDO is supplied to the company's Dong Nai operations and converted into PTMG, a key intermediate used to manufacture regen BIO spandex, also known as elastane.

Connecting these stages across southern Vietnam is designed to strengthen supply reliability, improve production efficiency, and reduce transportation requirements.

For sportswear, intimate, swimwear, and denim, regen BIO spandex delivers stretch and recovery equivalent to conventional spandex. Sugarcane sourcing and traceability are verified through the VIVE Sustainable Programme, while bio-based content is certified under SGS' Environmentally Evaluated Product Scheme. These credentials support growing interest from premium fashion brands seeking consistent performance and documented material sourcing.

Beyond textiles, Hyosung TNC plans to supply bio-based chemical intermediates for applications including thermoplastic polyurethane used in automotive interiors and polybutylene adipate terephthalate, a resin used in biodegradable plastics.

Hyosung targets high-voltage equipment investment in Vietnam Hyosung targets high-voltage equipment investment in Vietnam

On April 24, Vietnam’s Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, and Hyosung Heavy Industries signed an MoU to deepen long-term investment cooperation, marking a new step in strengthening Vietnam-South Korea economic ties.
Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC, a global spandex manufacturer, is launching an integrated bio-spandex production system in Vietnam, connecting sugarcane-based bio-raw materials to finished fibre products.
Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam

Hyosung Vina Chemical Co., Ltd. has reports accumulated losses of VND19.24 trillion ($769.6 million) and short-term debt exceeding short-term assets, leaving auditors doubting the company's ability to continue operating.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Hyosung textile factory production Dong Nai

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