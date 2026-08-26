Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Perspective of the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant. Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Economic Zone and Industrial Zones Management Board

On August 21, Khanh Hoa Economic Zone and Industrial Zones Management Board granted approval to British Virgin Islands-registered Bangshi Co., Ltd. to implement the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant.

The venture will occupy a site of approximately 3.29 hectares at Du Long Industrial Park. With an investment capital of $23.45 million, the investor's cash contribution amounts to nearly $4.7 million, while the remainder consists of mobilised capital. The company will establish Unitex Vietnam Co., Ltd. to implement the venture.

The plan specialises in producing knitted and woven fabrics and delivering textile finishing services. Its main products will include knitted fabrics made from polyester spandex and nylon spandex yarns, as well as various fabrics serving the garment industry and export markets.

The plant is designed with a capacity of 10.8 million square metres of fabric per year, equivalent to 2,400 tonnes of products annually.

Construction is expected to begin in October, with completion scheduled for 2027. The plant is slated to put into operation before 2028. It will have an operating term of 50 years. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to employ just over 200 workers, the majority being Vietnamese nationals. It is expected to generate nearly $18.5 million in annual export revenue.

According to the dossier, the plant is expected to apply cutting-edge and automated knitting, high-pressure jet dyeing, and fabric finishing technologies. It will feature digital colour measurement and matching systems, as well as automated systems for weighing, mixing and supplying dyes and chemicals. The company also proposes applying digital production management systems to monitor equipment, energy usage and operations.

In addition, Bangshi plans to incorporate solutions to save resources during production, including heat recovery, water reuse, and water saving.

In terms of environmental protection, the company will invest in a wastewater treatment system with a capacity of 800 cubic metres per day. Wastewater generated from dyeing and production activities will be collected and treated before being discharged into the central wastewater treatment system of Du Long Industrial Park in accordance with regulations. The company also proposes recovering part of the treated water for reuse in the production process.

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