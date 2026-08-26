Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

August 26, 2026 | 15:55
(0) user say
Bangshi Co., Ltd. will invest $23.45 million to develop a fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa province.
Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa
Perspective of the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant. Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Economic Zone and Industrial Zones Management Board

On August 21, Khanh Hoa Economic Zone and Industrial Zones Management Board granted approval to British Virgin Islands-registered Bangshi Co., Ltd. to implement the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant.

The venture will occupy a site of approximately 3.29 hectares at Du Long Industrial Park. With an investment capital of $23.45 million, the investor's cash contribution amounts to nearly $4.7 million, while the remainder consists of mobilised capital. The company will establish Unitex Vietnam Co., Ltd. to implement the venture.

The plan specialises in producing knitted and woven fabrics and delivering textile finishing services. Its main products will include knitted fabrics made from polyester spandex and nylon spandex yarns, as well as various fabrics serving the garment industry and export markets.

The plant is designed with a capacity of 10.8 million square metres of fabric per year, equivalent to 2,400 tonnes of products annually.

Construction is expected to begin in October, with completion scheduled for 2027. The plant is slated to put into operation before 2028. It will have an operating term of 50 years. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to employ just over 200 workers, the majority being Vietnamese nationals. It is expected to generate nearly $18.5 million in annual export revenue.

According to the dossier, the plant is expected to apply cutting-edge and automated knitting, high-pressure jet dyeing, and fabric finishing technologies. It will feature digital colour measurement and matching systems, as well as automated systems for weighing, mixing and supplying dyes and chemicals. The company also proposes applying digital production management systems to monitor equipment, energy usage and operations.

In addition, Bangshi plans to incorporate solutions to save resources during production, including heat recovery, water reuse, and water saving.

In terms of environmental protection, the company will invest in a wastewater treatment system with a capacity of 800 cubic metres per day. Wastewater generated from dyeing and production activities will be collected and treated before being discharged into the central wastewater treatment system of Du Long Industrial Park in accordance with regulations. The company also proposes recovering part of the treated water for reuse in the production process.

Syre to explore ABB's technologies for industrial-scale textile recycling Syre to explore ABB's technologies for industrial-scale textile recycling

On March 31, Swedish textile impact company Syre announced that the company signed an MoU with ABB to jointly explore technologies to support the development of Syre’s first textile-to-textile recycling plant in Vietnam.
Vietnam’s garment sector shows resilience despite headwinds Vietnam’s garment sector shows resilience despite headwinds

Vietnam’s garments and textiles industry posted a resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026, with export turnover exceeding $8.8 billion. However, geopolitical uncertainties are posing significant challenges to the industry’s full-year target of nearly $50 billion.
Textile exporters navigate growth amid tariff uncertainty Textile exporters navigate growth amid tariff uncertainty

Vietnam’s garments and textiles exports maintained growth during the first five months, but rising costs, thinner margins and uncertain US trade policies are emerging as key risks.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
textile Bangshi Unitex Vietnam Khanh Hoa fabric manufacturing plant FDI investment

Related Contents

Singapore's NSQ Capital makes strategic investment in Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

Singapore's NSQ Capital makes strategic investment in Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

EVFTA is a meaningful increase in both volume and quality

EVFTA is a meaningful increase in both volume and quality

Nestlé Vietnam beefs up production capacity for coffee exports

Nestlé Vietnam beefs up production capacity for coffee exports

Industrial parks designed as engines of transformation

Industrial parks designed as engines of transformation

Messer expands production capacity in Northern Vietnam

Messer expands production capacity in Northern Vietnam

Singapore's Skyform invests in Enouvo

Singapore's Skyform invests in Enouvo

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020