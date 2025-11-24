Lee Kum Kee inspires Le Cordon Bleu students with French Asian fusion

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Lee Kum Kee, the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, joined forces with Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney, to deliver an inspiring culinary seminar at Le Cordon Bleu's Moorabbin campus on 20 October. The exclusive event brought together over 60 passionate culinary students for a dynamic showcase of how Lee Kum Kee's authentic flavours can harmonise with the elegance of French cuisine—sparking creativity and shaping the next generation of chefs.

The seminar featured a series of dynamic demonstrations, where Chef Vincent showcased his culinary artistry by incorporating an array of Lee Kum Kee sauces, including the brand's signature Premium Oyster Sauce and Premium Soy Sauce. Breaking away from conventional adaptations, Chef Vincent illustrated how these authentic Asian flavours can elevate classic French dishes while honouring their rich gastronomic heritage. His inventive fusion creations highlighted the limitless possibilities of integrating Asian ingredients to enhance and refine Western cuisine.



Building on the success of its ongoing collaboration with Chef Vincent and Le Cordon Bleu Australia, the Melbourne seminar followed a highly acclaimed session at the Sydney campus in Ryde on 15 May this year, which engaged more than 100 students both in-person and online. These thoughtfully curated events aim to educate and inspire future culinary professionals, encouraging them to embrace cross-cultural culinary techniques and push the boundaries of their creativity. Participants enjoyed hands-on experiences and gained invaluable insights into the innovative application of Lee Kum Kee sauces within a modern gastronomic context.



Gary Hui, Business Development Director – Oceania, APAC at Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said, "We are committed to supporting culinary education and inspiring innovation in the culinary realm. It is delightful to see how Chef Vincent bridge two esteemed culinary traditions with our products and bring out the distinct flavour profile. We hope to empower these emerging chefs to create superior culinary experiences."



Chef Vincent Liew,Executive Chef at The Star Sydney said, "It was truly inspiring to witness the students' passion for exploring new flavour combinations and techniques. By incorporating Lee Kum Kee sauces, we demonstrated how premium ingredients can transform classic French dishes—adding that essential umami depth which makes every creation vibrant and unforgettable."



Lee Kum Kee remains committed to use food as a cultural bridge—connecting people, inspiring creativity, and fostering culinary education. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to champion innovation and promote Asian flavours as an essential part of everyday dining, reaffirming its commitment to supporting culinary exchange and nurturing talent across Australia.

