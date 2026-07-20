Hyundai HT accelerates push into northern Vietnam's smart home market

The agreements were pursued to strengthen the company's smart home business foundation in northern Vietnam and to establish a framework for expanding supply in connection with local development projects. Building on its collaboration with local partner StarX Technology, Hyundai HT plans to expand the supply of its smart home solutions to large-scale real estate development projects in the Hanoi area, while further broadening business opportunities across the northern market.

First, Hyundai HT has committed to close, strategic cooperation in the smart home business with HANDICO (Hanoi Housing Development and Investment Corporation), a state-owned enterprise under the Hanoi municipal government responsible for urban development and public housing supply.

Under the agreement, Hyundai HT will supply smart home solutions along with related technologies and products, while StarX will be responsible for distribution, installation, and technical support in Hanoi and the northern region.

HANDICO will apply Hyundai HT's smart home system to pilot units and model houses to verify its usability and performance, and plans to give priority consideration to adopting the solutions in its future development projects.

Hyundai HT also signed MOUs for smart home business cooperation with local real estate developers Nam Hong Group and Van Xuan Group. Nam Hong Group agreed to review the priority adoption of Hyundai HT's smart home solutions in its ongoing residential and urban development projects. With Van Xuan Group, cooperation will proceed by jointly reviewing the application of the solutions to projects in which StarX, Hyundai HT's Vietnamese partner, handles construction and technical support.

Through these partnerships, Hyundai HT expects to build an even denser cooperation network across northern Vietnam and to see full-scale expansion of its smart home solution supply centred on major development projects. The company also plans to strengthen its capability to deliver customised smart home solutions tailored to local demand and development conditions, thereby continuing to enhance its competitiveness in the Southeast Asian market.

"This cooperation is highly meaningful in that it goes beyond simply expanding product supply – it applies Hyundai HT's smart home technology to actual projects, laying the groundwork for expanding our business model and proving our technological competitiveness," said Lee Gun-Koo, CEO of Hyundai HT. "Going forward, we will continue to expand smart home business opportunities not only across key regions of Southeast Asia but also into a wide range of other countries, while stepping up the global reach of Hyundai HT's smart home technology to further accelerate our push into the global market."

Apple, Google, Amazon eye common standard for smart home devices Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday (Dec 18) to develop a common technology standard for smart home products, in a move aimed at enabling more connected devices to speak to each other.

CapitaLand Vietnam and Surbana Jurong partner for sustainable and smart city solutions CapitaLand Vietnam and Surbana Jurong on December 19 signed an MoU with the aim to collaborate and develop sustainable and smart city solutions for CapitaLand Vietnam’s real estate projects.