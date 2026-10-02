Headliner Project launches brand marketing service featuring actor Will Smith

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclairer Inc. today officially launched THE HEADLINER PROJECT, a corporate advertising program featuring award-winning actor, musician, and producer Will Smith with applications open in six markets: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Australia, India, and Indonesia.

Background

In an age where generative AI enables anyone to produce information and content, trust in who delivers the message has become more valuable than ever.

That is precisely why authenticity has never been more valuable. Now that synthetic faces and generated voices can be produced with ease, this project deals in the real and nothing else: authentic photography and film of a genuine, acclaimed actor, captured with Hollywood's production craft. What elevates a brand is not imitation, but authenticity itself. Meanwhile, countless companies with outstanding products and services remain unable to deliver their value to the market, held back by barriers of brand power and recognition. Through Smith's reach and expressive power, the program communicates the true value of companies to the world and supports the creation of new business opportunities.

About THE HEADLINER PROJECT

THE HEADLINER PROJECT is a corporate advertising service that enables companies to deploy advertising creative featuring Will Smith. Engaging a global star typically requires substantial upfront investment ̶ contract fees, shooting, and production costs. Under this program, those initial costs are covered by the project, allowing companies to use official Will Smith assets for a usage fee.

The service provides curated official creative ̶ cinematic, story-driven photo and video assets ̶ that companies can feature as their own main visuals. All assets are designed for advanced adaptation, including background removal and tone adjustment, enabling seamless integration into each brand's visual world. Creative can be deployed across both online and offline media, from web advertising, social media, and landing pages to large-scale OOH, transit advertising, and in-store visuals.

The six selected markets span Asia and Oceania ̶ all regions where economic growth and the digitalization of advertising are advancing rapidly, yet where global-star endorsements have long been within reach of only a handful of major corporations. Smith's work has been widely loved across these regions for decades, and his rare power as a "universal language" that transcends countries and languages will support companies taking on these markets.

Key Features

1. World-class brand value, remarkably seamless ̶ The program eliminates the complexity of direct Hollywood negotiations, intricate international licensing contracts, and the risk of heavy upfront investment. Companies can feature Smith's official creative as their own main visual, instantly elevating brand credibility and scale to a global standard. Hollywood talent contracts ̶ once within reach of only major corporations ̶ are now accessible to far more companies.

2. Curated creative assets that tell a story ̶ A quality-first selection of cinematic, emotionally rich photo and video assets, spanning business scenes to evocative storytelling moments, delivers commanding presence as a corporate asset. All assets are real photography and film; no synthetic or AI-generated likeness is used. This protects Smith's own image and the cinematic quality that underpins it. Voice-over assets recorded by Smith are also available, enabling creative that builds deep emotional resonance.

3. Advanced customization, fully integrated into your brand world ̶ The program provides curated official photo and video assets formally licensed by Smith's team. Cinematic, finely crafted creative can be used as your main visual with all rights already cleared. Assets are designed for advanced adaptation ̶ background removal, tone curve adjustment, and layout integration ̶ enabling full alignment with your brand's visual world.

4. Omnichannel presence across online and offline ̶ Deploy seamlessly across digital channels (web advertising, social media, landing pages) and physical media (large-scale OOH, transit advertising, in-store main visuals), with usage across six markets.

Comment from the Project Lead (Itsuo Teruya)

"No matter how exceptional a business is, if no one knows about it, it may as well not exist. THE HEADLINER PROJECT is a platform designed to amplify the value of ambitious companies with world-class reach ̶ turning value the world hasn't discovered into value the world knows. We look forward to writing new growth stories together with companies ready for their next stage."

Profile : Will Smith

Will Smith is one of the defining entertainers of his generation: an Academy Award–winning actor, multi-platinum recording artist, best-selling author, and producer whose work moves effortlessly between blockbuster spectacle and genuine heart. He made history as the winner of the first-ever Grammy for rap, going on to earn four in total, before launching hip-hop further into the mainstream and headlining era-defining films like Independence Day, Men in Black, and Bad Boys - culminating in a Best Actor win for King Richard.

In recent years he's carried that same curiosity into the real world with National Geographic, venturing across all seven continents in Pole to Pole with Will Smith and exploring the planet's wonders in Welcome to Earth; pushing his own limits while inviting audiences along for the discovery. Beyond the screen, he's a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist, building businesses and backing causes with the same ambition he brings to his art. With new films on the horizon, Smith remains what he's always been: a storyteller who keeps finding bigger worlds to explore.

Service Overview

Name: THE HEADLINER PROJECT

Launch: October 1st 2026, 8:00 AM JST

Markets: Japan / South Korea / Taiwan (China) / Australia / India / Indonesia

How to Apply: https://headliner-project.com/

*All applicants are subject to a corporate review by the project office.

Operating Company