Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zhendong Pharmaceutical publishes Phase IIb trial results for lactobacillus capsule

October 02, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Zhendong Pharmaceutical published double-blind Phase IIb clinical study results in the National Medical Journal of China evaluating its investigational lactobacillus capsule for bacterial vaginosis.

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhendong Pharmaceutical announced that results from a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study evaluating its investigational Live Double Combined Lactobacillus Capsule for Vaginal Use for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) were published in the National Medical Journal of China. The eight-center study randomized 66 patients in an approximately 2:1 ratio to the investigational product or placebo.

The primary endpoint was assessed at 7 to 16 days post-treatment (D21–30). Clinical cure rates were 52.4% in the investigational group and 31.8% in the placebo group (P=0.117), a 20.6-percentage-point numerical difference favoring the investigational product. At D15-18, secondary endpoints showed statistically significant differences: clinical cure rates of 57.1% vs 22.7% (P=0.009) and bacteriological cure rates of 54.8% versus 27.3% (P=0.036).

Exploratory analyses found a 54.8% vaginal colonization rate for the administered strains at D21-30. Colonization occurred in 81.8% of clinically cured participants versus 25% of uncured participants (P=0.001). Median relative vaginal Lactobacillus abundance changed 6.64% from baseline in the investigational group versus -0.04% in the placebo group (P=0.001).

Drug-related adverse events during treatment occurred in 11.6% of the investigational group and 8.7% of the placebo group, with no statistically significant between-arm difference (P=1.000). No serious adverse events related to the investigational product were reported. The findings provide clinical data for designing and planning the sample size of a larger, confirmatory Phase III study.

BV involves vaginal microbiota dysbiosis and depletion of Lactobacillus-dominant microbiota. Current antibacterial treatments target anaerobic bacterial overgrowth but may fail to restore normal vaginal microbial balance, underscoring the need for alternatives. The investigational capsule contains Lactobacillus gasseri and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus at 1 × 10⁸ CFU per capsule and was administered intravaginally twice daily for 14 days. It is designed to help restore vaginal microbial balance through competitive colonization, lactic acid production to maintain an acidic environment, and hydrogen peroxide production.

The peer-reviewed study was published on August 4 in the National Medical Journal of China, 2026;106(28):2958-2965, DOI: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112137-20260328-00828. Trial registration: NCT07418918.

Forward-Looking Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future clinical development, including potential Phase III evaluation. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual development outcomes may differ materially from current expectations.

By PR Newswire

Zhendong Pharmaceutical

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Zhendong Pharmaceutical Phase IIb lactobacillus capsule

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Zhongchao effectuates one-for-two share consolidation on Nasdaq stock exchange

Zhongchao effectuates one-for-two share consolidation on Nasdaq stock exchange

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LŌ-GOI Group sets up industrial estate venture with three Asia-based institutional investors

LŌ-GOI Group sets up industrial estate venture with three Asia-based institutional investors

Zhongchao effectuates one-for-two share consolidation on Nasdaq stock exchange

Zhongchao effectuates one-for-two share consolidation on Nasdaq stock exchange

Zhendong Pharmaceutical publishes Phase IIb trial results for lactobacillus capsule

Zhendong Pharmaceutical publishes Phase IIb trial results for lactobacillus capsule

Headliner Project launches brand marketing service featuring actor Will Smith

Headliner Project launches brand marketing service featuring actor Will Smith

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020