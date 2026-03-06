Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

On March 5, in Muong Ang commune, candidates for deputies to the 16th National Assembly (2026-2031 term) from Polling Unit No. 3 of Dien Bien province, led by Nguyen Van Thang, member of Central Party Committee and Minister of Finance, met with voters from 13 communes in the northwestern province to present their action programmes and conduct election campaigning.

Candidates for deputies to the 16th National Assembly from Polling Unit No. 3 of Dien Bien province meet voters in Muong Ang commune.

The meeting was held at the Muong Ang Commune Hall and connected online to 12 additional meeting points in relevant communes.

The candidate list for the 16th National Assembly (NA) from Polling Unit No. 3 of Dien Bien includes four nominees: Nguyen Van Thang, member of the Central Party Committee and Minister of Finance; Vu A Bang, head of the provincial Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Lau A Say, specialist at the Department of Religious Affairs Management under Dien Bien Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs; and Mua A Su, specialist at Nua Ngam Commune Party Committee.

At the meeting, the candidates took turns presenting their proposed action programmes should they be elected as deputies to the 16th National Assembly, while also listening to opinions and recommendations from voters.

The candidates expressed their honour at being nominated to stand for election to the National Assembly, affirming that their action programmes would serve as a basis for fulfilling the role of people’s representatives by truthfully reflecting and protecting the legitimate interests and aspirations of voters.

Regardless of their positions, the candidates pledged to do their utmost to fulfil all assigned responsibilities while setting an example in complying with the Party’s and state guidelines.

Reporting at the meeting, Minister Thang said that during the tenure of the 15th NA, in his capacity as head of Dien Bien NA Deputies Delegation, he had organised and directed the delegation’s activities in accordance with regulations, while introducing innovations and improvements aimed at enhancing the quality and effectiveness of its work.

Responding to voters’ opinions, on behalf of the group of candidates for the 16th NA from Polling Unit No. 3, Minister Thang thanked voters for their comments.

“The recognition, assessments and specific recommendations raised by voters not only demonstrate their deep interest in the activities of National Assembly deputies, but also serve as encouragement and reminders for candidates to make greater efforts in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to them by the Party, the state and the people,” the minister said.

These issues have also been matters of concern for National Assembly deputies and the Dien Bien NA Deputies Delegation, which have repeatedly raised them before the NA during the previous tenure. Many of these opinions have been acknowledged by the NA and the government.

If elected by voters as a deputy to the 16th National Assembly, the minister stated that he would work with the provincial NA Deputies Delegation to continue proposing improvements to mechanisms for decentralisation and delegation of authority, coupled with stronger resource allocation for localities, while also suggesting flexible financial and budgetary solutions suited to the specific conditions of mountainous and border areas.

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang [right], a delegate and a voter at the meeting.

Based on the state budget’s balancing capacity, the Ministry of Finance would closely coordinate with central ministries and agencies to advise on allocating and prioritising public investment capital for essential infrastructure projects in mountainous, border and especially disadvantaged areas.

This will help create momentum for propelling socioeconomic development, improving living standards and ensuring production conditions for people in the province.

“The issues raised by voters today are all major matters with practical significance for the long-term development of the locality. Together with other candidates, I sincerely acknowledge and will carefully study them for implementation in the coming period,” Minister Thang said.

For 2026-2031, Dien Bien Party Committee and the people of Dien Bien have set out ambitious socioeconomic development targets, as outlined in the provincial Party Congress Resolution.

These include striving for an annual economic growth rate of 10-11 per cent, in line with the country’s overall growth objectives, and achieving a regional GDP per capita surpassing $4,570 by 2030.

The economic structure is expected to shift towards greater industrial development, with the industry-construction sector projected to account for about 27.15 per cent of regional GDP by 2030.

The industrial production index is forecast to grow by an average of 18.5 per cent, per year, while import-export turnover is expected to increase by more than 10 per cent annually.

