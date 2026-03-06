Corporate

Dong Nai must not allow any mistakes in election work: top legislator

March 06, 2026 | 12:18
At a working session with the provincial Election Committee, the leader and his entourage acknowledged and commended the preparations made so far.

Dong Nai – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that any mistakes, though minor, must not be allowed while supervising and inspecting preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term in the southern province of Dong Nai on March 5.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man conducts an on-site inspection at constituency No. 4, polling station No. 17 in Tan Trieu ward, Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

During a field inspection at polling station No. 17 in Tan Trieu ward, the top legislator noted that Dong Nai has a population of nearly 4.5 million, including more than 421,000 ethnic minorities, accounting for 9.4%. The province is also home to more than 2.5 million religious followers, including around 1.4 million Catholics, while a large number of migrant workers reside in its industrial zones.

Given these characteristics, he suggested that in areas with large religious communities, particularly Catholics, local authorities should promote the role of respected figures such as parish priests and clergy in communication and voter mobilisation. As election day (March 15) falls on a Sunday, the province should arrange appropriate schedules to facilitate parishioners’ ballot casting.

For ethnic minority communities, the NA leader emphasised the need for perse and suitable communication methods, including mobilising village elders and community leaders and using ethnic languages.

Chairman Man also urged the province to coordinate with industrial park management boards, enterprises and landlords to update changes in population figures, ensuring that migrant workers and voters whose residence status changes close to the election day can still exercise their voting rights.

He stressed that all candidates must engage with voters seriously, either in person or online, in order to understand public concerns and aspirations, rather than conducting such activities superficially.

All relevant forces, Chairman Man added, must work at the grassroots level to thoroughly review voter lists, intensify voter outreach and ensure comprehensive preparations for the election, including security, public order and healthcare services. Authorities should also proactively develop contingency plans to promptly address potential situations.

He further reminded local authorities to ensure commune-level People’s Council deputies are elected correctly and sufficiently for the next term.

Encouraging the application of information technology and digital transformation in election management, he called on the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) and the Ministry of Public Security to provide additional support to ensure smooth implementation.

Vu Hong Van, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies, said these directions were highly important for the province to continue organising the election in accordance with the law, ensuring democracy, objectivity, safety and success.

On the same morning, Chairman Man also attended the launch ceremony for the Huong Lo 2 Road project’s first component.

Huong Lo 2 is one of Dong Nai’s key infrastructure projects, playing an important role in gradually completing the province’s urban transport network. Once completed, the route will open a new traffic corridor, helping ease congestion on National Highway 51, particularly on the section from the Vung Tau intersection to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway.

The road will be approximately 9.5 kilometres long with eight lanes and will be implemented through two component projects. Component 1 covers compensation, support and resettlement, with a total investment of about 573.54 billion VND (21.87 million USD) and land acquisition of roughly 55.33 hectares.

By VNA

