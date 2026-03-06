Corporate

Cao Bang urged to create best conditions for voters during election

March 06, 2026 | 12:09
(0) user say
As of January 30, all communes and wards in Cao Bang had established 566 constituencies and 566 election teams with 8,976 members to serve the election. On February 16, the provincial Election Committee issued a resolution announcing the official list of 13 candidates for the 16th NA in three constituencies, and 84 candidates for the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term in 16 constituencies.

Cao Bang – General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence, has asked the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to fully inform the public about the backgrounds and qualifications of candidates for the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Cao Bang urged to create best conditions for voters during election
General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence, speaks at a working session with Cao Bang province's authorities (Photo: VNA)

Leading a working delegation from the NA Standing Committee and the National Election Council to inspect election preparations in Cao Bang on March 4, Giang stressed the need to effectively handle complaints and petitions, thoroughly review voter lists, and create the most favourable conditions for voters to cast their ballots.

At the working session, the minister praised the proactive efforts of provincial Party committees, authorities, sectors and localities across the province in implementing assigned tasks, laying the groundwork for a safe, law-compliant election.

He requested the provincial Election Committee to fully tap the role of Party cell secretaries and village elders in disseminating information, encouraging voters to exercise their rights and select capable and ethical candidates who can represent the will and aspirations of the electorate.

The province was also urged to prepare contingency plans to ensure all voters can cast their ballots, including through mobile ballot boxes.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hai Hoa, as of January 30, all communes and wards had established 566 constituencies and 566 election teams with 8,976 members to serve the election.

On February 16, the provincial Election Committee issued a resolution announcing the official list of 13 candidates for the 16th NA in three constituencies, and 84 candidates for the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term in 16 constituencies.

By February 26, the official list of 1,690 candidates for commune-level People’s Councils in the 2026–2031 term across 341 constituencies had also been announced.

From February 4 to 8, communes and wards completed the collection of voter opinions at places of residence on candidates running for the 16th NA and the provincial People’s Council. Between March 2 and 10, the province is scheduled to organise 36 voter meetings in three constituencies for the 16th legislature and 112 meetings in 16 constituencies for the provincial People’s Council, each attended by 50–80 voters.

Despite progress, Cao Bang faces challenges in election preparations. As a mountainous locality with many remote and isolated communes and difficult transport conditions, the province encounters obstacles in inspection and guidance, transporting documents and equipment, and organising election-related activities.

Data extracted by commune-level police from the National Population Database has not fully matched the actual local situation, leading to discrepancies in voter figures. Election-related software systems have also experienced technical glitches.

At the working session, participants discussed the preparation of ballot boxes, including auxiliary ones; guidance and training for trial voting operations to promptly address any emerging issues; and measures to further intensify the dissimination of the elections.

By VNA

election Cao Bang National Election Council

