Voters proud to contribute directly to national milestone

Thai Nguyen – As Vietnam prepares for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure on March 15, voters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen are actively following updates, reviewing voter lists, and getting ready to cast their ballots with confidence and expectations.

A voter carefully learns about candidates before the Election Day. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Dang Binh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council and Chairman of the provincial Election Committee, affirmed that preparations for the election have been carried out in line with regulations, while closely adhering to the established timeline. Key tasks have largely been completed on schedule. Residents have expressed trust in the Party’s leadership and the governance of authorities at all levels, actively cooperating to verify information, monitor voter lists, and learn about the backgrounds and action programmes of candidates.

In Cho Ra commune, more than 10,500 voters have had their names publicly and transparently posted on voter lists. According to Duong Ngoc Thuyet, Secretary of the commune Party Committee, no complaints, denunciations or petitions related to the election have been recorded so far, reflecting strong public consensus and trust in the preparation process. Many voters said the consultation process has been conducted democratically and rigorously, ensuring an appropriate structure and laying the groundwork for selecting capable representatives.

Duong Van Phong, Secretary of the Party cell of Dong Tam hamlet in Phu Luong commune, said the hamlet has 210 voters, most of whom are Mong ethnic minorities. In recent days, residents have actively followed election information through the local loudspeaker system, community meetings and the hamlet’s shared Zalo group. Although the community is largely composed of ethnic minority residents, early communication and mobilisation efforts by the commune and hamlet authorities have ensured high voter turnout in previous elections. Local people view voting not only as a right but also as a civic responsibility, selecting qualified representatives for the country.

In Yen Trach commune, many voters studied the candidate list and their brief biographies. Linh Hong Nang, head of polling station No. 1, said voters believe those elected will demonstrate competence and responsibility while faithfully conveying the aspirations and concerns of the people.

Hoang Van Viet, Secretary of the Party cell of Vang Ke hamlet in Phuc Loc commune, noted that since late 2025, residents have coordinated with authorities to review and verify information in the voter lists. The public posting process has helped promptly detect and correct several inaccuracies in accordance with regulations.

Ma Van Thuyen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phuc Loc commune, said the area is a mountainous locality with scattered settlements and many residents working away from home, yet local voters have shown a strong sense of responsibility. Many families informed authorities about changes in household registration to ensure timely adjustments and safeguard each citizen’s voting rights. Residents are particularly interested in the nomination of candidates from ethnic minority communities, grassroots officials and reputable local figures, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of highland communities are fully represented.

According to the Thai Nguyen Election Committee, the provincial People’s Committee has issued decisions to establish five election boards for deputies to the 16th NA in the province’s five constituencies, along with 29 others for deputies to the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure across 29 constituencies. Election preparations in Thai Nguyen have been implemented seriously, synchronously, on schedule and in full compliance with legal regulations.