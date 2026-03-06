Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Truong Sa special zone to hold early voting

March 06, 2026 | 12:11
(0) user say
The National Election Council has approved early voting at several polling stations in the Truong Sa special zone and the 5th naval special forces brigade in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Khanh Hoa – The National Election Council has approved early voting at several polling stations in the Truong Sa special zone and the 5th naval special forces brigade in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Truong Sa special zone to hold early voting
The National Election Council has approved early voting at several polling stations in the Truong Sa special zone. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, polling station No. 4 at the 5th naval special forces brigade in Dong Hai ward will organise voting on March 5.

In the Truong Sa special zone, 20 polling stations on islands under the zone will conduct voting on March 8.

Meanwhile, polling stations No. 1 and No. 14 in the zone will hold voting on the official election day, set for March 15.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nghiem Xuan Thanh, who also heads the provincial steering committee for elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, has asked localities to continue reviewing, updating and adjusting voter lists to safeguard citizens’ voting rights.

Election teams were requested to regularly remind voters of the election date, polling venues and voting hours.

Opening ceremonies must be held on schedule in a solemn and economical manner in line with regulations. Party committees at all levels were urged to launch emulation movements to mobilise all voters to cast their ballots.

Election teams were also required to strictly comply with procedures in issuing and counting ballots, preparing vote-counting minutes, sealing ballot boxes, and reporting results in accordance with the law.

According to the provincial Election Committee, all 65 communes and wards, along with the special administrative unit, have publicly posted lists of more than 1.6 million voters in line with regulations.

In preparation for the elections, Khanh Hoa has established four election boards for the NA election, 19 boards for the provincial People’s Council election, and 387 boards for the commune-level People’s Council election. A total of 1,123 polling stations and corresponding election teams have been set up.

The committee has also organised training courses on election operations, vote tallying and preparation of vote-counting minutes for local authorities and grassroots election teams.

The National Election Council has announced a list of 20 candidates for the 16th legislature in four constituencies in Khanh Hoa, which will elect 12 deputies, of them seven residing and working in the locality and five introduced by central agencies.

For the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, 108 candidates are vying for 67 seats. At the commune level, 2,317 candidates are competing for 1,392 seats.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
voting Truong Sa election

Related Contents

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

Dong Nai must not allow any mistakes in election work: top legislator

Dong Nai must not allow any mistakes in election work: top legislator

Border highland commune ready for general election

Border highland commune ready for general election

Cao Bang urged to create best conditions for voters during election

Cao Bang urged to create best conditions for voters during election

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for over 5,000 election sites

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for over 5,000 election sites

Injured fishermen saved at sea off Truong Sa, Ca Mau waters

Injured fishermen saved at sea off Truong Sa, Ca Mau waters

Latest News ⁄ Society

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Early voting completed in Con Dao special zone

Early voting completed in Con Dao special zone

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

Voters proud to contribute directly to national milestone

Voters proud to contribute directly to national milestone

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020