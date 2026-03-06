Truong Sa special zone to hold early voting

Khanh Hoa – The National Election Council has approved early voting at several polling stations in the Truong Sa special zone and the 5th naval special forces brigade in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

The National Election Council has approved early voting at several polling stations in the Truong Sa special zone. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, polling station No. 4 at the 5th naval special forces brigade in Dong Hai ward will organise voting on March 5.

In the Truong Sa special zone, 20 polling stations on islands under the zone will conduct voting on March 8.

Meanwhile, polling stations No. 1 and No. 14 in the zone will hold voting on the official election day, set for March 15.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nghiem Xuan Thanh, who also heads the provincial steering committee for elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, has asked localities to continue reviewing, updating and adjusting voter lists to safeguard citizens’ voting rights.

Election teams were requested to regularly remind voters of the election date, polling venues and voting hours.

Opening ceremonies must be held on schedule in a solemn and economical manner in line with regulations. Party committees at all levels were urged to launch emulation movements to mobilise all voters to cast their ballots.

Election teams were also required to strictly comply with procedures in issuing and counting ballots, preparing vote-counting minutes, sealing ballot boxes, and reporting results in accordance with the law.

According to the provincial Election Committee, all 65 communes and wards, along with the special administrative unit, have publicly posted lists of more than 1.6 million voters in line with regulations.

In preparation for the elections, Khanh Hoa has established four election boards for the NA election, 19 boards for the provincial People’s Council election, and 387 boards for the commune-level People’s Council election. A total of 1,123 polling stations and corresponding election teams have been set up.

The committee has also organised training courses on election operations, vote tallying and preparation of vote-counting minutes for local authorities and grassroots election teams.

The National Election Council has announced a list of 20 candidates for the 16th legislature in four constituencies in Khanh Hoa, which will elect 12 deputies, of them seven residing and working in the locality and five introduced by central agencies.

For the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, 108 candidates are vying for 67 seats. At the commune level, 2,317 candidates are competing for 1,392 seats.