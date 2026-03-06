Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for over 5,000 election sites

March 06, 2026 | 12:03
The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) is taking comprehensive measures to ensure a safe, stable and uninterrupted electricity supply for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Ho Chi Minh City – The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) is taking comprehensive measures to ensure a safe, stable and uninterrupted electricity supply for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for more than 5,000 election sites. (Photo: VNA)

According to Luan Quoc Hung, Deputy General Director of EVNHCMC, preparations have been deployed across units responsible for supplying power to 168 wards, communes and special zones throughout Ho Chi Minh City. Priority is being given to key locations such as offices of Party and government agencies, armed forces units, and more than 5,000 sites serving voter meetings, polling, vote counting and election-related printing activities.

Hung said ensuring stable electricity supply during the election is both a major political task and a responsibility of the city’s power sector in contributing to the nationwide event. EVNHCMC has instructed its affiliated units to develop detailed power supply plans for each area, strengthen on-duty teams and stand ready to respond promptly to any incidents.

During the peak period from March 14 - 16, particularly on the election day (March 15), the entire power system will operate at the highest level of readiness to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The corporation has also drawn up priority power supply plans from March 10 - 20 for critical locations, including headquarters of Party Committees, People’s Councils and People’s Committees at all levels, police and military headquarters, as well as all polling stations. At the same time, electricity safety inspections are being carried out at each site, while backup equipment, mobile generators and emergency response vehicles are being prepared.

At the Binh Chanh Power Company, preparations began immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday. The unit has mobilised its full workforce and arranged four mobile generators across seven standby teams. Power lines and substations serving polling stations have been thoroughly inspected and tested, with equipment replaced where necessary to prevent overloads during peak gatherings.

Ngo Khanh Nam, Deputy Director of the Binh Chanh Power Company, said the unit will strengthen on-site monitoring on the election day, while ensuring the power grid and protective equipment operate reliably and capacity is adjusted appropriately at key locations.

With the guiding principle of prevention over incident response, EVNHCMC has developed detailed operational scenarios, including load transfer solutions, backup supply routes and the deployment of standby generators when required. Duty teams will remain on constant standby to ensure each polling station has a dedicated power supply plan, contributing to the success of the major national event.

By VNA

