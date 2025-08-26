Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FedEx and St. Jude Hospital seek cooperation opportunities in healthcare

August 26, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
A delegation of FedEx and St. Jude Hospital met with Vietnam’s Ministry of Health in Hanoi on August 25 to discuss cooperation opportunities.

At the meeting, Vietnamese Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan expressed her joy at the increasingly strong development of the St. Jude Global Alliance in caring for children with cancer and other serious diseases. Since its establishment in 2018, the St. Jude Global Alliance Asia-Pacific has become a growing community with more than 50 medical organisations and 10 foundations from 13 countries.

FedEx and St. Jude Hospital seek cooperation opportunities in healthcare
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan met with representatives of FedEx Group and St. Jude Hospital. Photo: MoH

The Ministry of Health (MoH) also highly appreciates the efforts and contributions of FedEx Group to socioeconomic development in Vietnam as well as supporting the cooperation with St. Jude Hospital.

At the meeting, FedEx and St. Jude Hospital proposed discussing the current situation of paediatric haematology/oncology in Vietnam; building cancer data and registration to improve the quality of treatment and care for children with cancer; referral routes and access to essential diagnoses for children with cancer; access to quality drugs for treating cancer in children; and strengthen training courses and cooperation in paediatric haematology/oncology.

According to experts, childhood cancer is one of the leading causes of death in children under 15 years old. In Vietnam, it is estimated that there are about 3,000 new cases of childhood cancer each year, of which the most common diseases are acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, brain tumours, nuroblastoma, and sarcoma.

In recent years, with the efforts of the health sector and international cooperation, the survival rate of paediatric cancer patients has improved, with some diseases achieving a survival rate of over 80 per cent. However, there are still many major challenges that need to be researched, such as the application of modern technology, medical equipment, and rare drugs to support the treatment of paediatric cancer patients.

FedEx and St. Jude Hospital have introduced new and rare drugs following legal procedures to help hospitals expand access to essential chemicals and targeted drugs for treating paediatric patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Minister Lan also proposed FedEx Group and St. Jude Hospital support the development of a national strategy on cancer prevention and control to improve the quality of human resources through training courses for paediatric oncologists.

It is expected that FedEx and St. Jude will continue to cooperate to support Vietnamese children by building a 500-bed paediatric cancer centre so that patients can enjoy better and more modern care and treatment with the goal of humane social security for children.

Bayer promoting sustainable Vietnam healthcare and agriculture Bayer promoting sustainable Vietnam healthcare and agriculture

As a multinational company with roots in Germany, Bayer, with its key businesses in healthcare and agriculture, has not only contributed to economic gains in Vietnam but also significantly helped it step up efforts in sustainable development.
AIA Singapore Teams Up with Mount Alvernia on Healthcare AIA Singapore Teams Up with Mount Alvernia on Healthcare

Partnership focuses on sustainable, cost-effective medical solutions.
Novartis leverages new policies to drive healthcare transformation Novartis leverages new policies to drive healthcare transformation

Health innovation is gaining traction in Vietnam, improving patient access to advanced therapies. Karina Ng, country president of Novartis Vietnam, spoke with VIR's Bich Thuy about the transformation trend and the company's role in supporting it.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
healthcare Vietnam Fedex Group St. Jude Hospital

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

Novartis leveraging new policies to drive healthcare transformation

Novartis leveraging new policies to drive healthcare transformation

Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Health financing needs bold strategy

Health financing needs bold strategy

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020