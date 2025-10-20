Canada's Komaspec invests in Haiphong manufacturing facility

The move aims to support growing global demand for vertically integrated contract manufacturing solutions. Located strategically in Vietnam's major northern port city, the facility provides deep-water shipping access and proximity to China's electronic supply chain and Vietnam's domestic manufacturing base, enabling dual-sourcing across Vietnam and China under a unified quality management system.

This latest investment increases Komaspec's manufacturing sites to six across China, Vietnam and Mexico, and will result in the creation of roughly 100 new jobs once the new facility is complete, growing our dedicated manufacturing team to more than 375 employees.

Komaspec ’s Vietnam facility, its second international manufacturing base complementing China its operations, delivers comprehensive turnkey solutions, including sheet metal fabrication, mechanical assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and plastic injection moulding.

All products manufactured at the Haiphong facility are inspected and shipped directly from the plant, maintaining Komaspec's stringent quality standards. Mirroring the modern layout and capabilities of its China facility, Komaspec Vietnam integrates advanced automation, digital workflows, and rigorous quality management systems to ensure consistent, high-performance output. This investment reflects Komaspec's long-term commitment to scalable, reliable manufacturing excellence for global markets.

Komaspec CEO Maxime Berube said, "This is a step forward for the company, and we are delighted to continue the journey, providing turnkey manufacturing for medium- to high-volume, complex multi-component products for innovative brands, OEMs, and ODMs.”

Through its vertically integrated production and digital manufacturing approach, Komaspec provides OEMs, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and multinational companies with streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing solutions tailored to medium- and high-volume production requirements.

