JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong

March 03, 2026 | 11:57
(0) user say
Japan Petroleum Exploration has withdrawn from a plan to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Vietnam, citing difficulty in securing the venture's economic viability.
JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong

On March 2, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd (JAPEX) announced it will exit the venture, which had been under consideration for commercialisation through its affiliate ITECO JSC. The company will transfer all its shares in ITECO JSC to the affiliate's business partners.

Feasibility studies for the project began in early 2022. The plan involved constructing an LNG terminal, including berthing facilities capable of receiving and dispatching up to 650,000 tonnes of LNG annually and a 50,000 cubic metre storage tank, at the Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park in Haiphong. The development also encompassed LNG procurement, storage, and supply.

Since acquiring its stake in October 2022, JAPEX had been assessing base foundation designs, potential customer development, and candidate suppliers. The company has now concluded that securing the project's economic viability would be difficult, leading to its decision to withdraw.

JAPEX will now conduct a feasibility study on LNG-based energy services for industrial parks in Haiphong and elsewhere in Vietnam, following the project's selection for a Japanese government decarbonisation programme managed by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation.

To strengthen profitability and build a medium- to long-term foundation, JAPEX will continue to expand its Infrastructure and Utility business, which provides a revenue structure less exposed to oil price fluctuations, while focusing on core assets centred on overseas exploration and production operations.

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.
EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project

Vietnam Electricity and a consortium signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first component (power plant) of Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant on February 9.
Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

A consortium between Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has won the bid for the Ca Na liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant venture, with a total investment of $2.2 billion.

By Thanh Van

