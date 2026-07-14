Hong Hac City approved for foreign homeownership

This regulatory milestone, announced on July 8, marks a crucial legal turning point for the project and opens a new chapter in establishing modern urban centres capable of meeting the housing demands of a growing community of international experts and residents in the locality.

The Ministry of National Defense, Military Region 1, and the Ministry of Public Security previously confirmed that the project is not located within any zones designated for national defence and security. This serves as the legal foundation allowing qualified foreign organisations and individuals to purchase property here under the law.

Based on population scale and current regulations, Bac Ninh Department of Construction determined that the total number of foreign-owned residential units must not exceed 872. This allocation includes up to 624 apartments across two mixed-use buildings and a maximum of 248 detached houses, comprising villas and townhouses.

Perspective for reference of Central Park at Hong Hac City. Photo: Phu My Hung

Accordingly, Official Document No.513/UBND-KTN, issued on July 8, states, “Foreign organisations and individuals are eligible to own residential property at the Hong Hac–Xuan Lam Eco-Urban Area project, invested by the Vietinbank Trade – Union Investment JSC, in compliance with the 2023 Law on Housing. The quota for residential units (including landed properties and apartments in each building) eligible for foreign ownership.”

This represents a pivotal step for Hong Hac City to expand its customer base within legal frameworks. It also reflects an ongoing trend in modern urban centres – moving beyond local housing needs to accommodate a global community of professionals choosing long-term residence and careers.

Data from late 2025 indicates that Bac Ninh hosted over 40,000 foreign residents. Temporary registrations were also exceptionally high, with over 205,000 recorded in the first 10 months of 2025 alone. The expatriate population is also projected to grow sharply over the 2026-2027 period.

Phu My Hung brings premium, modern living spaces to Bac Ninh. Photo: Phu My Hung

For years, Bac Ninh has consistently ranked among Vietnam’s top destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI), drawing global technology and manufacturing giants.

In the first half of 2026, the province recorded over $9.86 billion in equivalent investment capital. Currently ranking fourth nationwide in FDI attraction (behind Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi), Bac Ninh continues to cement its status as an attractive investment destination, maintaining strong growth in both project volume and capital scale.

Accompanying this capital influx is a rising wave of international experts, engineers, managers, and entrepreneurs, which in turn drives the demand for high-quality, master-planned living environments that meet international standards. As of late May, approximately 3,085 businesses in the province employed more than 32,460 foreign workers.

In this context, opening Hong Hac City to foreign buyers is more than just an expansion of a real estate project's market reach. On a broader scale, it aligns with Bac Ninh’s socioeconomic evolution, where the demand for urban areas offering integrated living, working, schooling, and commercial services for a multinational community is becoming increasingly prominent.

This move also diversifies demand within the real estate market while laying the groundwork for international neighbourhoods – a common feature found in well-developed regional industrial hubs.

It is no coincidence that Hong Hac City is viewed as exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on this trend. Legally backed by the Vietinbank Trade - Union Investment JSC, the project unites two premier urban developers – Phu My Hung Development Corporation (the developer of the renowned Phu My Hung City Centre in Ho Chi Minh City) and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam (a subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Group).

Developed by Phu My Hung, a developer with over three decades of experience creating modern townships in Vietnam, Hong Hac City inherits a 'resident-centric' philosophy. This approach prioritises master planning, green spaces, synchronised infrastructure, and sustainable community growth over rapid sales velocity.

33 years ago, Phu My Hung transformed the landscape of southern Ho Chi Minh City with an integrated urban model, gradually fostering a vibrant, multicultural community of Vietnamese and international residents. This success story went beyond real estate metrics; it demonstrated the value of long-term urban thinking, where the calibre of planning and community forms the bedrock of enduring value.

Today, that expertise is being applied to Hong Hac City – a nearly 198-hectare eco-urban project located at Bac Ninh's southern gateway, bordering Hanoi. The development features integrated infrastructure, green belts, schools, retail zones, and public amenities designed for a diverse, modern community.

Furthermore, Hong Hac City benefits from its partnership with Japan’s Nomura Group, a global real estate developer with nearly 60 projects across China, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The group focuses on crafting living environments that grow alongside residents across generations.

Hong Hac City capitalises on a series of major regional infrastructure projects currently underway in the capital's northeastern growth axis. Photo: Phu My Hung

Granting foreign buyers access to the project does not just widen the market; it accelerates the vision of an international urban community. This community is expected to serve as a vital catalyst driving commercial vitality, services, and the long-term operational value of the entire township.

A model home designed in the 'Temporary Zen' style, scheduled to debut on July 18. Photo: Phu My Hung

Alongside the legal milestone of securing land use rights certificates for over 1,000 villas and townhouses in the Hong Phat subdivision, Hong Hac City is making tangible construction progress.

On July 18, the developer will launch its second show house, following the public opening of the first one on June 13. Both units belong to the Bespoke Collection, featuring fully furnished, move-in-ready interiors directly within the residential quarters of Hong Hac City.

The consecutive opening of these show houses allows customers to experience the living spaces and finishing standards firsthand, while reflecting the project's actual execution pace. This marks a phase where planning and design commitments are actively translated into tangible assets.

According to the timeline, the initial phase (Zone F1-1) of the Hong Phat subdivision is scheduled for handover by the end of 2026, marking the arrival of Hong Hac City's first residential community.

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam have launched a new residential zone within the Hong Phat subdivision, marking a new phase in the urban township's development at Hanoi's northeastern gateway.

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living Vietnam's real estate market is undergoing a transformation as a new generation of buyers looks beyond homeownership, seeking a lifestyle that embodies their social identity and provides a lasting legacy.