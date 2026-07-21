Hong Hac City partners with EQuest, opens show home in Bac Ninh

The events on July 18 saw Hong Hac City partner with EQuest Education Group to develop an integrated education system within the township and open the Bespoke Collection show home, aligning with its all-in-one service urban model.

The integrated city is designed to integrate education, healthcare, commercial services, culture, sports, green spaces, and community amenities into a comprehensive ecosystem, providing residents with a seamless environment to live, learn, work, and enjoy leisure activities within a single urban destination.

At Hong Hac City, education has been planned as an essential piece of urban infrastructure – on par with transport networks, green spaces, and technical utilities – rather than an amenity added after the city takes shape. According to developer Phu My Hung Development Corporation, education is a key driver of long-term community development and forms the foundation for enhancing quality of life across generations.

Spanning nearly 198 hectares, the project is being jointly developed by Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, a subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Group, through its legal entity of VietinBank Trade - Union Investment JSC.

Under the master plan, the township has allocated land for eight educational institutions, ranging from preschools to high schools. The most strategically located sites, with direct access to residential neighbourhoods, have been reserved for schools rather than commercial development.

Investors visit project and explore Hong Hac City's master plan and integrated education system

Under the cooperation agreement, Hong Hac City's education complex will cover more than 22,000 square metres and accommodate approximately 2,500 students. It is planned to become a leading international education hub in northern Vietnam, establishing a bilingual education ecosystem where students can develop academically, build character, and acquire skills for an increasingly globalised world.

Also on July 18, Hong Hac City expanded its Bespoke Collection – Phu My Hung Lifestyle with the unveiling of its second mock-up house.

The first mock-up house launched in June embraced a Modern Indochine aesthetic, blending Asian heritage with contemporary architecture. The second residence adopts a Modern Zen design philosophy, emphasising minimalist living, harmony with nature, and a tranquil residential experience.

According to the developer, the Bespoke Collection – Phu My Hung Lifestyle is designed for homebuyers seeking fully fitted residences that are ready for immediate handover and occupancy.

The product line is particularly well suited to professionals and expatriates living and working in Bac Ninh, a province home to a growing concentration of industrial parks, high-tech enterprises, and an expanding international workforce, all of which are driving strong demand for high-quality, move-in-ready housing.

The fact that Hong Hac City is authorised to sell homes to foreign buyers further broadens the potential customer base for the Bespoke Collection – Phu My Hung Lifestyle, enhancing the appeal and competitiveness of the product line in the market.

Construction at Hong Hac City is progressing in line with the project's development roadmap. The first batch of homes in Zone F1-1 of the Hong Phat subdivision, together with key facilities including the main entrance and show homes, is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

The entire Hong Phat subdivision (Zone F) is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, marking the next phase in bringing the township into operation as planned.

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards Phu My Hung Urban Area has been named among the Top 10 Most Liveable Urban Areas in Vietnam at the second Vietnam National Real Estate Awards 2026.