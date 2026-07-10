Topping out Parc Hanoi - a Grade A office building in Starlake Tay Ho Tay

Distinguished by an integrated park, green vertical connection supporting high air-quality, and a wellness hub of over 500 sq.m dedicated to health and community spaces, Parc Hanoi will introduce more than 45,000 sq.m of net leasable area, including 2,600 sq.m of premium retail, certified LEED Gold and WELL Platinum.

Topping out ceremony of Parc Hanoi - a Grade A office building in Starlake Tay Ho Tay

At a prime location in Starlake Tay Ho Tay, Parc Hanoi addresses the needs for Grade A, flexible, sustainable workspaces by offering a thoughtfully crafted environment that drives business productivity, ensures environmental excellence while staying focused on human wellbeing and occupant comfort.

Its ground floor features a vibrant retail offering, providing convenient access to quality F&B and services. Complementing the retail amenities is a wellness hub spanning over 500 sq.m, including a fitness centre, a refreshment space with showers and lockers, a quiet lounge for relaxation, a games area, and flexible co-working and events spaces.

Nature is also integral to Parc Hanoi’s design, functioning as a true asset enhancing health, connectivity and everyday experience.

A landscaped garden links seamlessly with the adjacent public park, creating one of Vietnam’s most remarkable office park integrations. Each floor features private green terraces with seating, complemented by shared terraces on level 2 and 3. The spaces support restorative breaks, informal meetings, improved airflow, and reduced heat island effects, making for a truly “green” working environment.

Peter Ryder, executive chairman, Indochina Capital, speaking at the topping out event

According to Peter Ryder, executive chairman, Indochina Capital, daylight access, indoor air quality, acoustic and thermal comfort, connection to nature, encouraged movement and socialisation come together to form a workplace that is efficient, resilient, healthy, and inspiring.

“These qualities support productivity, staff satisfaction, talent retention, while delivering operational efficiency and responsible resource use for the Parc Hanoi community. This holistic approach has been recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-2027, where the project received 3 5-star awards for Best Office Development Vietnam, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Vietnam, and Best Office Architecture Vietnam,” said Ryder.

Scheduled to open in Qthe first quarter of 2027, Parc Hanoi’s construction quality is ensured by Kajima Vietnam’s expertise, supported by Kajima Corporation’s Tokyo headquarters’ state-of-the-art construction and design capabilities.Keisuke Koshijima, executive vice president, Kajima Corporation said that the commitment to precision craftsmanship at Parc Hanoi reflected Japanese quality standards in every detail, from structural engineering to finished materials.

“Our expertise in sustainable building systems, advanced construction techniques and rigorous quality control for our global supply chain ensure Parc Hanoi meets international benchmarks. With stable grade A office rents, and as West Hanoi expands with modern, amenity-rich, sustainability-focus developments such as Parc Hanoi, we believe this will contribute in reshaping Hanoi’s office market and pull in leading corporations seeking base in Vietnam,” Koshijima said.

Prior to topping out, Parc Hanoi also unveiled its mock-up floor on Level 5, offering tenants an early preview of the building’s design and specifications.

Foreign direct investment disbursed in Vietnam was estimated at $13.03 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 11.2 per cent on-year. This marks the highest level of realised FDI for the first half of a year over the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office.

Newly established enterprises rose 42.1 per cent nationwide, while Hanoi recorded a 34.4 per cent on-year increase.

While inner districts still dominate office supply, experts have identified Starlake Tay Ho Tay as an emerging international business hub, envisioned as Hanoi’s future administrative and commercial centre, backed by strong infrastructure, international residential base and premium service ecosystem.

In September 2016, Indochina Capital, a leader in Vietnam’s rapidly growing real estate, financial services and capital markets, entered into a joint venture with Kajima Corporation, one of the largest Japanese general contractors and real estate developers, to launch Indochina Kajima, a new real estate development platform in Vietnam.

Indochina Kajima is committed to create innovative real estate developments that build value for partners, clients and investors, while providing fulfilling opportunities for our employees and enriching the communities in which it operates. Indochina Kajima has established a nationwide footprint with a focus on Hanoi, Danang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Parc Hanoi adds to Indochina Kajima’s existing $1 billion plus portfolio of six operating Wink, Unscripted By Hyatt hotels across Vietnam, and another scheduled to open in Hanoi in 2027, three operating Core5 Vietnam factory for lease facilities with five more such facilities under development; as well as the ultra-luxury resort Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom, Daklak province.

Parc Hanoi will introduce more than 45,000 sq.m of net leasable area, including 2,600 sq.m of premium retail, certified LEED Gold and WELL Platinum

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