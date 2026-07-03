Huong Viet Properties strengthens integrated real estate vision

What do you see as the key drivers shaping Vietnam's high-rise residential market in the years ahead?

Looking at the broader picture, Vietnam's high-rise residential market, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, is entering a new growth cycle driven by three fundamental factors: infrastructure development, constantly changing homebuyer preferences, and theconsolidation of property developers.

Between 2026 and 2030, we will see a series of major infrastructure projects becoming operational on completion, including the An Phu Interchange, metro lines, ring roads, and transport links to Long Thanh International Airport. History has consistently shownthat infrastructure serves as a powerful driver for influencingproperty values and redefining market dynamics.

At the same time, homebuyers are increasingly shifting their preferencetowards real value as the era of purely speculative investment is fading. Today's buyers make purchasing decisions based on the overall living experience, including legal transparency, the quality of the living environment, and integrated amenities.

Finally, the market is undergoing natural consolidation among developers. Those with strong financial capabilities and proven execution capacity will emerge as market leaders. More importantly, buyer confidence, which has been eroded in recent years, will gradually be restored by developers that consistently deliver on their commitments.

Could you elaborate on Huong Viet Properties’ strategic direction for the high-rise residential segment?

Huong Viet Properties positions itself as an integrated real estate developer with a long-term vision, built on three complementary pillars: residential, commercial, and industrial real estate.

In the high-rise residential segment, our strategy is not to pursue scale, but rather to focus on selective, value-driven development. We remain committed to acquiring clean land in locations that combine three key advantages: proximity to the city centre, waterfront settings, and major transport corridors.

Our developments are positioned within the premium segment and distinguished by their unique characteristics. Rather than targeting the mass market, we focus on discerning homebuyers who place a high value on quality living, refined aesthetics, and an elevated residential experience.

At the heart of Huong Viet Properties’ philosophy is the creation of enduring value. We aim to deliver projects thatprovide exceptional living environments andoffer sustainable long-term capital appreciation for our customers.

The launch of the Palm River precinct is expected in 2026. What role will it play in the overall development strategy of Palm City as well as Huong Viet Properties’ investment portfolio?

Palm River carries dual strategic significance. Not only does it complete the Palm City township, but it also serves as a strong testament to Huong Viet Properties' development capabilities and long-term vision.

Within Palm City, Palm River is a pivotal precinct that opens the next chapter in the development of the more than 30-hectare integrated township. Scheduled for launch in 2026, it will immediately benefit from the established community at Palm Heights and Palm Residence, while also capitalising on the steady completion of surrounding infrastructure as planned.

For Huong Viet Properties, Palm River is a clear demonstration of our execution capability and strategic commitment to eastern Ho Chi Minh City. Together with key developments such as The Hallmark, The West, Prodezi, and LA Home, Palm River further strengthens our premium project portfolio and reinforces our ambition to become a trusted new force in Vietnam's real estate market.

Palm City – Urban Retreat in the City

What are the key changes in Palm City's repositioning and upgrading strategy to enhance value for the market?

The most fundamental transformation of Palm City under Huong Viet Properties’ stewardship is its evolution into an "Urban Retreat in the City", a resort-inspired urban community at the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Rather than maximising saleable space, we have redefined the master plan to create a more balanced living environment by integrating waterways, green spaces, and open public areas into residents' daily lives. A comprehensive ecosystem of amenities, including an international school, healthcare facilities, retail and commercial spaces, and notably, a nearly three-kilometre riverside park, and world-class amenities. Ultimately, these projects are distinguished by their inherent scarcity.

Our vision is to create a destination where residents can enjoy the tranquillity and lifestyle of a premium resort while remaining in the heart of southern Vietnam's most dynamic economic centre.

How do you see homebuyer demand evolving in the high-rise residential segment, and how will Huong Viet Properties adapt to meet these changing preferences?

From a high-rise residential developer perspective, I have observed an obvious shift in buyer preferences. Today's homebuyers are no longer persuaded solely by location or price, but they are looking for a living environment and an integrated lifestyle ecosystem. They are increasingly willing to pay a premium for projects that offer lower residential density development, river views, and world-class amenities. Ultimately, these projects are distinguished by their inherent scarcity..

Therefore, Palm River has been conceived around three core principles from the very beginning: low-density planning, product diversity, and a premium living experience.

We have maintained a residential building footprint of only around 21 per cent, allowing most of the site to be dedicated to landscaping, amenities, and unobstructed views. The project offers a diverse range of residences, from compact units of just over 33 sq.m to penthouses and sky villas exceeding 300 sq.m, catering to everyone from young professionals to multi-generational families.

Most importantly, every unit has been designed to maximise views of the Giong Ong To River while offering an exclusive collection of resort-inspired amenities, including a Sky Onsen, Cold Plunge pools, an infinity pool, a 70-metre lap pool, and hydrotherapy pools. Together, these features create a daily holistic wellness experience that allows residents to rejuvenate without leaving home, an increasingly important expectation among today's affluent homebuyers.

Artist's impression of Palm River

Prodezi Eco-Industrial Park holding infrastructure groundbreaking ceremony With its large-scale appeal to both domestic and international investors, the groundbreaking ceremony for technical infrastructure at Prodezi Eco-Industrial Park (Prodezi EIP) marks one of the most significant economic events in the Mekong Delta province of Long An so far this year.

The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating The Hallmark, a Grade A+ office tower in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, has become Vietnam’s first office building to earn WiredScore Platinum certification – the highest global standard for digital connectivity.