KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

On March 5, construction began on KCN Phuc Dien – Haiphong, located at Phuc Dien Expansion Industrial Park in Ke Sat Commune. The project covers 18.7 ha and is expected to deliver more than 116,000 sq.m of leasable floor area, supporting domestic and foreign manufacturers in entering and expanding operations in Vietnam.

The groundbreaking ceremony for KCN Phuc Dien – Haiphong was held on March 5.

Upon completion, it will contribute to the supply of modern industrial facilities in the Northern Key Economic Region, supporting both domestic and foreign manufacturers in entering and expanding their operations in Vietnam.

Located along the Hanoi – Haiphong economic corridor with convenient connectivity to international seaports and airports, the project offers tenants logistical advantages and access to a well-established industrial workforce within the region.

The development is structured with a balanced product mix of ready-built factories and ready-built warehouses to accommodate diverse manufacturing and storage requirements. The project is developed with a strong focus on construction quality, incorporating fire safety measures and environmental standards, including planned green areas, to support stable and long-term operations for tenants.

Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam Group, said KCN Phuc Dien – Haiphong builds on the momentum of the group's Northern projects and reflects its commitment to strengthening regional industrial infrastructure.

"In 2026, we will focus resources on key industrial hubs with strong connectivity and established manufacturing ecosystems, including Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bac Ninh. Beyond delivering modern factory and logistics solutions, we are advancing green building practices and optimising design standards to help investors enhance operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness within the global supply chain," Diec said.

This milestone further completes KCN Vietnam’s portfolio, ecosystem of ready-built factories and warehouses across key industrial hubs, contributing to sustainable industrial growth in Northern Vietnam.

KCN Phuc Dien - Haiphong will deliver more than 116,000 sq.m of leasable floor area.

According to CBRE's 2026 Vietnam Real Estate Market Outlook, the supply of ready-built factories surged, reaching a threshold of 700,000 sq.m in 2025 with impressive occupancy rates. This is particularly evident in Tier 1 locations like Haiphong, which recorded occupancy levels of 75.4 per cent for ready-built warehouses and 85.8 per cent for ready-built factories.

This momentum is underpinned by Haiphong’s role as a key gateway for foreign direct investment in Northern Vietnam.

As of the end of 2025, the city recorded more than 1,770 active foreign-invested projects with total registered capital exceeding $50 billion, alongside regional GDP growth of 11.81 per cent. The processing and manufacturing sectors continue to serve as the principal driver of economic expansion.

Within the former Hai Duong area, industrial development is characterised by a concentration in electronic components, precision engineering, and supporting industries. The area benefits from a long-established manufacturing base and an extensive network of satellite enterprises, which collectively generate sustained demand for standardised, ready-built production facilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony of KCN Phuc Dien – Haiphong marks KCN Vietnam Group’s fourth development in Northern Vietnam, further expanding its project portfolio and reaffirming its commitment to supporting local industrial growth.

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group is a professional industrial property developer in Vietnam.

To date, KCN Vietnam Group's portfolio comprises 10 ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically located across industrial zones in northern and southern Vietnam. These include facilities in DEEP C, Phuc Dien, and An Phat in Haiphong; Thuan Thanh 3B and Tan Hung in Bac Ninh; Ho Nai in Dong Nai; Phu An Thanh in Tay Ninh; and Song Than 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total land bank exceeding 300 hectares.

