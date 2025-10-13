Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Opening on October 9, TECHFEST Haiphong 2025 has become a major platform for promoting science, technology and startup development. Since its launch in 2017, the event has accompanied the city’s growth, serving as a meeting ground for ideas, technologies and business opportunities.

Vice Chairman of Haiphong People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong said that TECHFEST Haiphong is not just a place to showcase new products and solutions but also a space that connects ideas, resources and markets – inspiring belief, creativity and aspiration among young people, intellectuals and the business community.

TECHFEST Haiphong 2025. Photo: MoST

"Since merging the territory with Hai Duong, Haiphong has identified innovation as the main driving force, led by three breakthroughs: technology, institutions and human resources," said Cuong. "The city will focus on perfecting policy mechanisms, developing technological infrastructure, especially in the semiconductor field, enhancing international cooperation and training high-quality workers."

Also attending the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh noted that TECHFEST Haiphong 2025 is, "a vivid demonstration of the close connection between innovation, digital transformation and business development – the three important pillars of the modern economy."

He added that the event carries Haiphong’s unique mark while demonstrating, "the spirit of perseverance, companionship and close cooperation between government, businesses, research institutes and the startup community."

Hoang Minh Cuong, Vice Chairman of Haiphong People's Committee. Photo: MoST

Through this year’s TECHFEST, Haiphong aims to create a space for intellectual and creative convergence, nurturing ideas and transforming them into practical products and services that bring science, technology and innovation into daily life and production, contributing to sustainable socioeconomic development.

According to Minh, the event also concretises the goals of the first Haiphong Party Congress for the 2026–2030 term, which envisions science, technology and innovation as key drivers for the city’s rapid and sustainable growth.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh. Photo: MoST

Taking place over three days with 12 thematic sessions, TECHFEST Haiphong 2025 attracted thousands of attendees, creating a vibrant atmosphere that spread the spirit of innovation citywide. The event introduced and connected more than 1,000 technology products and innovative solutions from over 200 domestic and international enterprises, and gathered more than 3,000 delegates including business leaders, investors, experts and government officials.

Photo: MoST

