Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

March 05, 2026 | 09:52
(0) user say
The Swedish telecommunications equipment maker released its comprehensive financial and operational performance documentation for the fiscal year.

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Statement in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and can be found on pages 95-141 in the Financial report.

The Annual Report 2025 can be downloaded in English at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors and in Swedish https://www.ericsson.com/sv/investors on Ericsson's website. The Swedish version is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Ericsson's website.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2025 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-annual-report-2025-published,c4316310

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4316310/3963269.pdf

annual-report-2025-en

By PR Newswire

Ericsson

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ericsson 2025 annual report

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

