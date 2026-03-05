Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Statement in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and can be found on pages 95-141 in the Financial report.

The Annual Report 2025 can be downloaded in English at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors and in Swedish https://www.ericsson.com/sv/investors on Ericsson's website. The Swedish version is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Ericsson's website.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2025 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

