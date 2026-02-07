Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam forest protection initiative launched

February 07, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Forestry Administration and German Development Agency, on February 6 held a kick-off meeting for the “Management and Protection of Protected Areas with Diverse Ecosystems in Vietnam” project.
Vietnam forest protection initiative launched
The project was officially launched on February 6

The project will work towards more effective and integrated protected area management. This will be achieved through strengthening the regulatory, institutional, and technical capacities of the responsible authorities and the local communities.

The initiative focuses on four key outputs, including strengthening regulatory and technical frameworks and capacity development, and securing financing for protected area management. It combines the implementation of ecosystem restoration through targeted planning and pilot interventions, and promotes community-based and sustainable tourism to support conservation while creating local economic benefits.

Doan Hoai Nam, deputy director general of Vietnam’s Forestry Administration said, “By strengthening regulatory frameworks and technical capacity, advancing sustainable financing, and encouraging ecosystem restoration and environmentally friendly community-based tourism, we expect the scheme to contribute to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to managing Vietnam’s protected areas, preserving biodiversity, and supporting local livelihoods over the long term.”

The initiative places strong emphasis on stakeholder participation, community empowerment, and gender-sensitive approaches, ensuring that local communities - particularly ethnic minorities - contribute to and benefit from conservation efforts, while traditional knowledge is integrated into protected area governance.

“The project turns commitment into action. German Development Agency, on behalf of the German government, will provide practical, on-the-ground support to pilot integrated management approaches, strengthen capacities, and co-develop financing and restoration solutions with VNFOREST and provincial partners - delivering measurable conservation results and tangible benefits for local communities,” said Oemar Idoe, coordinator of the Environment and Climate Cluster of the Vietnam’s Forestry Administration and German Development Agency in Vietnam.

The scheme is being implemented until June 2028, with a total budget of €4.5 million funded by the German government and a contribution of €74,949 from the Vietnamese government. Vietnam’s Forestry Administration and the German Development Agency will jointly implement the scheme, including pilot activities in three selected areas: Van Long Species and Habitat Conservation Area (Ninh Binh), Xuan Lien National Park (Thanh Hoa), and Hoang Lien National Park (Lao Cai).

Project success felt in sustainable forest management models Project success felt in sustainable forest management models

A four-year undertaking on upscaling of forest management and certification has come to an end, helping Vietnam move forward in its transition to sustainable, climate-friendly forest management.
Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached over $52 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth in key products and expanding overseas markets.
Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

International businesses and organisations are showing strong interest in sourcing carbon credits from Vietnam, including forestry-based credits. A new survey by Swiss carbon finance consultancy South Pole indicates growing confidence in the country’s potential to supply the international carbon market.
Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals

Nghe An province hosted a national conference on special-use and protection forest management, bringing together experts, officials, and stakeholders.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GIZ MAE VNFOFEST forestry biodiversity

Related Contents

MAE names big 10 policy wins in 2025

MAE names big 10 policy wins in 2025

SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth

SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth

Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals

Forestry conference highlights biodiversity and sustainability goals

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

National cooling plan to support Vietnam’s net-zero goals

National cooling plan to support Vietnam’s net-zero goals

Vietnam shapes next-generation carbon market

Vietnam shapes next-generation carbon market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Agro-forestry and fisheries exports jump nearly 30 per cent in January

Agro-forestry and fisheries exports jump nearly 30 per cent in January

Canada trade minister to visit Vietnam and Singapore

Canada trade minister to visit Vietnam and Singapore

New tax incentives to benefit startups and SMEs

New tax incentives to benefit startups and SMEs

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020