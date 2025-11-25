Corporate

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

November 25, 2025 | 17:17
(0) user say
Ericsson's leader in Vietnam has explained how a strong 5G foundation will allow every business to operate with the speed and precision.

Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam, told a conference on empowering the digital economy on November 25 that 5G adoption is accelerating fast in the country.

Vietnam has creativity, determination, and talent to excel as leader in digital age
Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam

According to Mokbel, some 360 communication service providers have deployed 5G and nearly 100 service providers have launched or soft-launched 5G standalone. Around 2.9 billion 5G mobile subscriptions exist today - the fastest technology uptake in history, and expected to nearly double by 2029.

"The share of mobile data traffic over 5G is expected to rise from 43 to 83 per cent by 2029. This means there is a deep integration of connectivity in our digital life," Mokbel said. "The global monthly average data traffic per smartphone is currently 21 gigabytes. This shows that the more we create reliable, trusted networks, the more people will use them."

Vietnam has made many achievements so far. In just 12 months, it has licensed and deployed 5G in major cities. The digital infrastructure strategy for 2025 is also showing great results: 80 million internet users and up to 10 million 5G subscriptions.

The world is paying attention, Mokbel insisted, with global icons like Lego choosing Vietnam for its manufacturing.

Vietnam's ambition is one of the most inspiring in Asia: to become a high-income country by 2045, with the digital economy contributing 30 per cent of its total GDP. "This is absolutely achievable with the policies already led and set by the government," Mokbel said.

A high-performing, high-capacity network is not a luxury any more; it is the foundation for a digital economy, and 5G is the platform to enable new technologies, in addition to providing open, resilient, and secure connectivity.

"Think about a runner standing on the starting line of a race: focused, ready, and waiting for the signal to happen. Here in Vietnam, the signal has started. It is the time to unlock full potential," Mokbel noted. "With 5G standalone, Vietnam will open new opportunities in enterprise service innovation and digital public services. It provides tailored and high-performance networks essential for mission-critical services."

Vietnam has creativity, determination, and talent to excel as leader in digital age

In a smarter city, it recognises the vehicle type and adjusts accordingly. Traffic lights turn green when an ambulance approaches. Lanes widen or shrink according to the vehicle size. A bike lane appears when a cyclist is approaching.

"This is what we call a programmable network. It is able to recognise the service and adjust itself to provide the best performance, efficiency, and safety," Mokbel said. "This is where AI comes into the picture. AI enables the network to automatically configure and set up services, predict failures before they happen, and continuously adjust itself. We are moving towards what we call intent-based networks and autonomous networks."

No digital transformation succeeds in isolation and a strong ecosystem built on collaboration is needed, including government leadership, industry partnership, and academia alliances. "By investing in people, we can ensure that Vietnam's digital economy is inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led," she explained.

"Imagine that everything you dream of, everything can be conveyed so you can feel and touch it. It is only the foundation we build now with 5G and AI that will determine how ready we are for that future," she added.

Today, Ericsson powers well over 160 live 5G networks, representing half of the 5G traffic outside China.

5G to drive next growth phase in Vietnam 5G to drive next growth phase in Vietnam

Vietnam has experienced 5G commercialisation for almost a year now. Rita Mokbel, president at Ericsson Vietnam, talked to VIR’s Bich Thuy about how it is contributing further to the country’s digital transformation.
Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office

Ericsson on September 12 announced the inauguration of its new office in Hanoi, marking another milestone in its 32-year journey in Vietnam.
Empowering digital economy growth in new era Empowering digital economy growth in new era

A conference on the digital economy is taking place this morning (November 25) featuring a policy dialogue between government agencies and the business community, offering a platform for stakeholders to share concerns and explore cooperation opportunities.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
Ericsson Vietnam 5G

