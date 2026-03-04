Corporate

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

March 04, 2026 | 10:57
The Vietnamese state-owned telecommunications group displayed its portfolio of advanced network infrastructure and digital services at the industry trade show.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 with a technology booth, marking its ninth participation at the event. Under the MWC theme "The IQ Era," the group is presenting an ecosystem of 24 products and services developed end-to-end by Vietnamese engineers.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, said: "At MWC Barcelona 2026, Viettel aims to showcase products developed by Vietnamese engineers, while learning and expanding cooperation with global partners—contributing to secure, intelligent, and sustainable digital infrastructure."

Viettel's display is organised around a full-stack approach, spanning telecom infrastructure, digital safety, and new forms of connectivity.

  • 5G Open RAN Infrastructure: Viettel's 5G Open RAN portfolio, including its 5G Open RAN ecosystem (recognised by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN), plus 5G Core, 5G Private, security chips, and operations platforms such as NetMind AI Agent and NOCPRO. The zone also features Viettel Cloud and enterprise solutions, including Viettel Smart IP for smart industrial parks.
  • Zero Trust Lifestyle: Consumer services built on a "Zero Trust" approach, featuring Tammi (family platform), an AI-scored lending platform, V-Shield (anti-scam protection), and the Viettel Flagship Camera for AI-enabled traffic monitoring.
  • Intelligent Connect: Next-generation connectivity and immersive technologies, including 5G NTN via LEO satellites, a low-altitude ecosystem for eVTOL/UAV use cases, Robotic AI, Birdly VR, and the Xense AR platform.

Alongside product demonstrations, Viettel is signing cooperation agreements with international partners during MWC, including with Qualcomm on 5G Advanced, 6G, and Agentic AI. Viettel is also working with Cisco, Nokia, ZTE, Texas Instruments, Amdocs, and ByteDance on next-generation networks, AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Viettel Telecom, a member company of Viettel Group, has had its network optimisation initiative nominated for the GSMA GLOMO Awards. Viettel will also deliver its first presentation in an official MWC conference session, addressing rising energy demand driven by AI data centres, advances such as specialised AI chips and more efficient system designs, and whether sustainability could become a competitive advantage for telecom operators over the next decade.

Event and booth details
MWC Barcelona 2026: March 2–5, 2026
Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Viettel Group booth: Hall 4, Stand 4E30

By PR Newswire

Viettel Group

TagTag:
viettel Technology ecosystem

