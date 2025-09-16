Corporate

Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office

September 16, 2025 | 19:00
Ericsson on September 12 announced the inauguration of its new office in Hanoi, marking another milestone in its 32-year journey in Vietnam.

The new office further strengthens Ericsson’s local presence and commitment to supporting Vietnam’s digitalisation ambitions.

Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office
The new office strengthens the company’s local presence

Ericsson Vietnam president Rita Mokbel said the opening of the new office in Hanoi demonstrates Ericsson’s long-term commitment to Vietnam.

“Together with our partners, we helped lay the foundation for 2G, then moved step by step through 3G and 4G. Today, we are proud to stand with Viettel, VNPT, and Mobifone as we bring 5G to life in Vietnam,” Mokbel said. “We look forward to continuing our role as a trusted partner, supporting the country’s digital transformation and sustainable growth.”

The new office in the capital is the first for Ericsson Vietnam that boasts an Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network, a solution developed by the company that enables enterprises to manage and control 5G connectivity for mobile devices, particularly 5G laptops or to IT applications in the office through 5G instead of Wi-Fi.

Vietnam has set an ambitious target for the digital economy to contribute up to 30 per cent of total GDP by 2030, with 5G identified as critical national infrastructure. With the inauguration of its new office, Ericsson aims to strengthen partnerships with government, operators, enterprises, and academia to advance digitalisation in priority sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities.

“The government’s emphasis on research and development, talent, and legal reforms creates an environment where Ericsson can deepen our local presence, working with local suppliers, contributing to regional innovation hubs, and reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in Vietnam’s digital journey,” added Mokbel.

As part of the inauguration, Ericsson is showcasing several cutting-edge technology demonstrations that highlight the potential of 5G and advanced connectivity, such as holographic communication: immersive, real-time 3D communication experiences that redefine how people connect across distances; and XR smart glasses - lightweight, AI-enabled glasses that provide real-time translation, navigation, and productivity tools.

Other tech includes superior uplink carrier aggregation that demonstrates how enhanced 5G uplink performance enables seamless livestreaming and cloud gaming; immersive sports fan management, bringing stadiums closer to fans with real-time stats, personalised views, and interactive experiences; and robotic dogs enabled by AI and 5G for industrial safety, inspection, and emergency response.

These demos reflect Ericsson’s vision of enabling limitless connectivity and creating real-world applications that benefit consumers, enterprises, and society.

The new Hanoi office also reinforces Ericsson’s role in nurturing Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Ericsson Educate with PTIT, the AI Lab with RMIT, and an MoU with the University of Transport and Communications, Ericsson continues to invest in local talent development, research, and co-creation with academia.

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, the company has been pioneers in creating technology for communication, offering mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises.

By Bích Thuy

Tag:
ericsson Ericsson Vietnam Hanoi office Rita Mokbel 5G

