Study in Hong Kong Week promotes city's universities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - The inaugural "Study in Hong Kong" Week (February 23 to March 1) was successfully launched to promote the city's attractiveness as a destination for students around the world to pursue higher education.



A major highlight was the prestigious Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) 2026 Conference and Exhibition, which ranks among the world's top three international higher education conferences. The event attracted over 3,500 leading international education professionals to explore the latest trends and critical issues in higher education.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of APAIE 2026, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Secretary for Education, Dr Christine Choi said, "To further promote higher education in Hong Kong to the world, we are dedicating this week as the 'Study in Hong Kong' Week, during which we will share our success stories and connect more closely with partners worldwide."



"Under the "one country, two systems" principle, Hong Kong enjoys the distinctive advantages of being part of China with strong support from our Motherland and at the same time being centrally located in Asia.



"Our universities are globally recognised, with five of them within the world's top 100 and Asia's top 20. Hong Kong claimed all top four spots in the ranking of the world's most international universities last year. Indeed, one in every four of our students come from outside Hong Kong. The proportion is even higher for academic staff, with around 70 per cent from elsewhere."



Held under the theme "Asia-Pacific Partnerships for the Global Good", APAIE 2026 featured pre-conference workshops, summit forums, keynote speeches, and exchange activities.



Dr Choi met with education officials and representatives from various regions on international education development trends and co-operation. She held separate meetings with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Research, Development and Youth of the Slovak Republic, Mr Róbert Zsembera, and the Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam, Dr Nguyen Thu Thuy, to exchange views on the development, co-operation, and promotion of international higher education.



Dr Choi also toured the "Study in Hong Kong" Pavilion, where she learned about the promotional efforts of University Grants Committee (UGC)-funded universities and how they expand international networks to recruit students from various regions for study and exchange in Hong Kong. She also visited other booths at the exhibition, exchanging views on higher education development with representatives from various countries and regions.



Dr Choi noted that Hong Kong, as Asia's world city, possesses advantages in global connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and rich cultural experiences that attract outstanding talent.



During the Week, UGC-funded universities hosted campus tours, allowing overseas guests to experience first-hand the fusion of diverse cultures from different regions. Universities also organised student exchange activities to foster friendships among international students from different regions, deepen their understanding of Hong Kong, and help them better integrate into local campus life.



"While Hong Kong is highly popular among students from the Chinese Mainland, those from other parts of the world, especially in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Belt and Road countries or regions, have increased significantly in recent years," Dr Choi said.



"As we welcome more non-local students to our schools and universities, we hope Hong Kong can serve as a springboard for them to engage with the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asia-Pacific, and as a pathway to widen collaborations across this vibrant region."



