Stareep AI mattress attracts attention at MIFF 2026 opening

March 05, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
The sleep technology product garnered significant visitor interest at the Malaysian International Furniture Fair on the exhibition's first day.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 – Stareep, a technology company focused on smart sleep solutions, is exhibiting its S3 Pro AI Intelligent Mattress at the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF). The company's exhibition space saw high foot traffic and generated a strong initial reception from attendees and industry professionals during the first day of the event.

The S3 Pro AI Intelligent Mattress represents Stareep's current integration of artificial intelligence with sleep hardware. Recognized with the 2026 TWICE Picks Award and the 2026 BIG Innovation Award, the mattress functions as a "personal sleep doctor," engineered to dynamically respond to user sleep states.

Key features of the S3 Pro include:
  • Advanced Multi-Modal Sensors: In a tropical climate where temperature and humidity fluctuations often cause tossing and turning, advanced sensors accurately capture and measure continuous physiological data and micro-movements with precision.
  • Precise AI Analysis and Decision-Making: Algorithmic processing interprets sensor data to determine the necessary physical adjustments for optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief.
  • Proactive Adjustment: Moving beyond passive data tracking, the product features 16-zone smart adjustment, actively altering mattress contours and support levels in real time.
"I'm actually a very restless sleeper," shared a regional furniture distributor attending MIFF 2026. "When I lay on the S3 Pro, every time I shifted position, the mattress subtly adjusted underneath me."

Allen Cai, Founder of Stareep, explained the vision behind the AI mattress: "Our objective is to redefine the baseline standards for smart sleep. We integrate electric drive systems, AI algorithms, and multi-modal perception to form a closed loop of sleep technology and continuously serve global sleep health with cutting-edge innovation."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further details or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://stareep.net/.

By Stareep

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Stareep Stareep AI mattress

