Agro-forestry and fisheries exports jump nearly 30 per cent in January

February 09, 2026 | 17:45
Vietnam’s agro-forestry and fisheries export turnover reached an estimated $6.51 billion in January 2026, up 29.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.
Photo: Baodautu
Photo: baodautu.vn

Agricultural products accounted for around $3.6 billion, surging 41.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Livestock products generated $47.5 million, up 20.2 per cent, while seafood exports reached $940 million, increasing 21.5 per cent. Forestry products recorded export value of $1.72 billion, up 13 per cent.

By region, Asia remained the largest export market, absorbing 45.3 per cent of Vietnam’s total agro-forestry and fisheries exports. The Americas followed with a 22.7 per cent share, while Europe accounted for 13.4 per cent. Africa and Oceania recorded more modest shares of 2.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Compared with January 2025, export value to Asia rose by 41.1 per cent, to the Americas by 22.4 per cent, to Europe by 11.2 per cent, to Africa by 21.6 per cent, and to Oceania by 32.3 per cent.

China, the United States, and Japan remained Vietnam’s three largest individual markets, with market shares of 22.6 per cent, 20.4 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively. Exports to China posted the strongest growth, up 66.1 per cent on-year, followed by the United States at 21.6 per cent and Japan at 19.6 per cent.

Several agricultural export groups recorded strong growth in January, including coffee, rubber, tea, rice, fruit and vegetables, cashew nuts, and pepper, with increases seen in both volume and value.

Coffee and rubber continued to play a leading role. Coffee exports reached approximately 180,000 tonnes, valued at $981 million, while rubber exports totalled about 220,000 tonnes, worth $416 million, both posting sharp on-year increases. Average export prices for the two commodities remained stable, with key markets concentrated in Europe and Asia.

Tea and rice also saw solid gains in both volume and export value. Tea exports reached around 14,000 tonnes, generating $23 million, while rice exports amounted to roughly 600,000 tonnes, valued at $370 million.

Although average tea export prices edged down slightly, higher volumes lifted overall turnover. Meanwhile, rice export prices rose by around 4 per cent to an average of $617 per tonne.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects
Vietnamese agri-exports to UK continue forward motion Vietnamese agri-exports to UK continue forward motion
Agro-forestry-fishery exporters raise their game in order to expand markets Agro-forestry-fishery exporters raise their game in order to expand markets
Strong scope for added agro-exports Strong scope for added agro-exports
Agro exports rebound: Vietnam sets sights on high-value, sustainable growth Agro exports rebound: Vietnam sets sights on high-value, sustainable growth
Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent

By Thai An

Tag:
agro-forestry fisheries exports agro

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

