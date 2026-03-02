Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Spring Fair 2026 boosts domestic demand

March 02, 2026 | 16:30
(0) user say
More than a festive retail event, the first Spring Fair 2026 became an early test of how far event-based trade promotion can support domestic demand. Over 12 days, strong sales, expanded distribution agreements, and digital adoption suggested that the fair model may have a broader role to play in stimulating first-quarter growth.
Spring Fair 2026: A soft policy tool to reinforce domestic demand
Spring Fair 2026 took place in the first weeks of February in Hanoi

Looking back at the first Spring Fair 2026, held from February 2-13, the event not only generated vibrant early-year trade but also raised a broader economic question: what role can the fair model play in stimulating domestic consumption and supporting first-quarter growth?

According to the Organising Committee, the fair gathered hundreds of booths from enterprises, cooperatives, and producers across multiple provinces. Product categories ranged from fresh agricultural produce and processed foods to One Commune, One Product items, fast-moving consumer products, handicrafts, and gift items.

During the event, visitor numbers surged on weekends and towards the closing days. Many businesses reported retail revenues exceeding initial targets by 20-30 per cent, while some speciality regional products achieved sales volumes double their expectations.

More importantly, the economic value of the fair extended beyond on-site revenue. Business matchmaking sessions, meetings with distributors, and memorandum signings opened up medium- and long-term revenue streams. Several enterprises reached preliminary agreements to distribute products through supermarket chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms.

One of the highlights of the event was the strong participation of local cooperatives and agricultural enterprises. For this sector, securing stable market access early in the production cycle is critical for income stability and reinvestment.

Direct sales at the fair shortened distribution chains and improved profit margins for producers. Transparent sales channels with traceable origins also strengthened consumer confidence and reduced unreasonable price fluctuations.

Abundant and diversified supply created positive competitive pressure, contributing to price stabilisation after the Lunar New Year. Timely supply supplementation and direct distribution to consumers helped limit localised price spikes.

Beyond participating businesses, the fair activated related value chains, including transportation, warehousing, printing and advertising, food and beverage services, accommodation, media, and digital payment services. This reflects the characteristics of the event economy, an area increasingly viewed by localities as a supplementary growth driver for the service sector.

Preliminary estimates suggest that visitor spending extended beyond booth purchases to surrounding auxiliary services, boosting aggregate demand and creating short-term employment opportunities.

The integration of trade activities with cultural and artistic programmes extended visitor stay duration and increased per capita spending. As consumer behaviour shifts from buying products to buying experiences, multifunctional fair models demonstrate strong adaptability.

A notable trend this year was the increased adoption of cashless payments and digital platforms for product promotion. Many booths integrated QR codes for traceability and accepted payments via e-wallets and digital banking.

Digital transactions not only improved convenience but also enabled businesses to collect customer data, analyse consumer behaviour, and develop long-term marketing strategies. From a regulatory standpoint, data generated from the fair provides valuable references for trade promotion policy and domestic market development.

If standardised in future editions, the fair could serve as a pilot platform for digital commerce solutions, enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Despite positive results, the inaugural edition highlighted areas for improvement, including spatial planning, visitor flow management, payment infrastructure, and standardised revenue reporting.

To become more effective, future editions should be more closely integrated with regional supply-demand programmes, strategies boosting Vietnamese goods, and SME support policies.

Establishing a clear key performance indicator framework, such as total direct revenue, contract value signed, conversion rates into modern distribution channels, and brand awareness growth, would enable a more quantitative assessment of the fair’s economic contribution.

Retail stocks poised for growth as consumption recovery and policy tailwinds align Retail stocks poised for growth as consumption recovery and policy tailwinds align

Retail stocks are drawing growing investor interest as recovering consumer demand, supportive tax policies and improving income prospects underpin expectations of strong earnings growth and rising valuations.
Tet 2026 points to more value-driven consumption Tet 2026 points to more value-driven consumption

Vietnam’s Tet 2026 market is expected to reflect a clear shift towards more value-conscious consumption, as households prioritise practicality over extravagance while maintaining traditional gifting habits, according to a survey released by B&Company on January 28.
Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks

Investors are turning to ‘Tet season’ stocks, betting on stronger consumption, rising travel and solid earnings momentum early in the year.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Spring Fair domestic market

Related Contents

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks

Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks

SABECO celebrates diverse Tet Traditions

SABECO celebrates diverse Tet Traditions

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Tet 2026 points to more value-driven consumption

Tet 2026 points to more value-driven consumption

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Steelmakers shift gears as tariff pressures mount

Steelmakers shift gears as tariff pressures mount

Drivers remain strong for consumer sector

Drivers remain strong for consumer sector

Cooperation crucial to claim camera market slice

Cooperation crucial to claim camera market slice

More policies needed to boost business development

More policies needed to boost business development

SBV to increase gold bar supply to stabilise domestic market

SBV to increase gold bar supply to stabilise domestic market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020