Sci-tech sector sees January revenue growth of 23 per cent

The information was released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on January 29 in Hanoi. The sector contributed $4.96 billion to national GDP during the period, up 33 per cent from the same period last year.

Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong chaired the meeting. Photo: MST

The ministry is continuing to implement Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In the area of ​​legal development and improvement, in January, the MST submitted one resolution, four decrees, and three decisions, focusing on amending an action programme to implement Resolution 57; providing detailed regulations on the implementation of laws on technical standards and goods quality; and simplifying administrative procedures.

Also, the ministry issued a circular to guide specific mechanisms in the development and implementation of laws.

In January, the MST also carried out programmes and plans on promoting a secure online presence with the national ".vn" domain, implementing the national strategy on green growth, and preventing and combating corruption and negative practices, among others.

Representatives of the ministry attended and organised major events, such as the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting, and other networking events for generations of officials in the sector.

Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong said, “In February, the MST will focus on effectively implementing Resolution 57 and preparing the content for the first meeting of the Government Steering Committee on the development of sci-tech and innovation.”

Meanwhile, the ministry will finalise documents for implementation of the Law on AI, the amended Law on Intellectual Property, and the amended Law on Technology Transfer, while strictly implementing directives on ensuring a safe Lunar New Year celebration for officials, civil servants, and other employees throughout the sector.

