Sci-tech sector sees January revenue growth of 23 per cent

January 30, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
Vietnam's science and technology revenues reached $18.56 billion in January, up 23.3 per cent on-year.

The information was released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on January 29 in Hanoi. The sector contributed $4.96 billion to national GDP during the period, up 33 per cent from the same period last year.

Science and technology sector sees January revenue growth of 23.3 per cent
Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong chaired the meeting. Photo: MST

The ministry is continuing to implement Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In the area of ​​legal development and improvement, in January, the MST submitted one resolution, four decrees, and three decisions, focusing on amending an action programme to implement Resolution 57; providing detailed regulations on the implementation of laws on technical standards and goods quality; and simplifying administrative procedures.

Also, the ministry issued a circular to guide specific mechanisms in the development and implementation of laws.

In January, the MST also carried out programmes and plans on promoting a secure online presence with the national ".vn" domain, implementing the national strategy on green growth, and preventing and combating corruption and negative practices, among others.

Representatives of the ministry attended and organised major events, such as the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting, and other networking events for generations of officials in the sector.

Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong said, “In February, the MST will focus on effectively implementing Resolution 57 and preparing the content for the first meeting of the Government Steering Committee on the development of sci-tech and innovation.”

Meanwhile, the ministry will finalise documents for implementation of the Law on AI, the amended Law on Intellectual Property, and the amended Law on Technology Transfer, while strictly implementing directives on ensuring a safe Lunar New Year celebration for officials, civil servants, and other employees throughout the sector.

Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards honour Vietnam’s next generation of talent Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards honour Vietnam’s next generation of talent

Vietnam's brightest young minds gathered for the 2025 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards ceremony in Hanoi on October 29.
Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

A SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025 conference spotlighted AI and semiconductors as the dual engines powering the country’s technological leap.
Health Innovation Hub: accelerating health equity through digital healthcare innovation Health Innovation Hub: accelerating health equity through digital healthcare innovation

AstraZeneca, in partnership with Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), on December 14 announced the launch of the Health Innovation Hub at HUST's AI4LIFE Institute of AI Innovation for Societal Impact.
MST to allocate $3.8 billion for sci-tech in 2026 MST to allocate $3.8 billion for sci-tech in 2026

State funding for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation is set to rise sharply, signalling stronger policy support for these fields in the coming year.

By Bich Thuy

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam's net-zero future

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam's net-zero future

MST to allocate $3.8 billion for sci-tech in 2026

MST to allocate $3.8 billion for sci-tech in 2026

VinFuture Foundation announces 2025 Sci-Tech Week programme

VinFuture Foundation announces 2025 Sci-Tech Week programme

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

