Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

November 25, 2025 | 10:06
(0) user say
A conference on the digital economy is taking place this morning (November 25) featuring a policy dialogue between government agencies and the business community, offering a platform for stakeholders to share concerns and explore cooperation opportunities.
Empowering digital economy growth in new era
VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh

In his opening remarks, VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh said that Vietnam is standing before a historic opportunity to become a developed nation in this new era of national advancement. Vietnam has prioritised science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to escape the middle-income trap and become a high-income, developed country.

"This is an age in which knowledge, creativity, and technology are our most important resources, enabling Vietnam to advance strongly in the era of AI, big data, and the digital economy," he said.

"The convergence of 5G and AI is becoming a global trend. It forms the infrastructure for innovation, driving sectors such as smart manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, and logistics, thereby contributing to the growth of the digital economy," he added.

The digital economy is increasingly becoming a vital engine, playing a key role in shaping new productive forces and growth models. It has enabled many countries and regions to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in the digital age.

Located at the heart of Southeast Asia, with strong potential for digital economy growth, Vietnam is considered one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the region. Vietnam has the opportunity to catch up with and is, in fact, moving in step with the world in the fourth industrial revolution.

Vietnam’s digital economy has made significant progress, with the goal of raising its contribution to 30 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Recognising the position, role, and importance of the digital economy, the Party and the government have consistently attached great attention to it and introduced timely policies and solutions to accelerate the transition towards digital modes of production. The development of the digital economy and digital society has been placed as a top priority in national development strategies.

Vietnam is also among the first countries in the region to issue a national digital transformation strategy and a digital economy development plan with several concrete targets.

"The convergence of 5G and AI represents the infrastructure that will drive smart manufacturing, healthcare, education, banking and finance, and many other sectors," Hoanh emphasised.

Vietnam issued its first AI Strategy in 2021. The strategy is currently being updated. By the end of this year, an updated AI Strategy and an AI Law are expected to be completed. This is not only a legal framework but also a national vision: AI must become the country’s intellectual infrastructure, serving the people, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing national competitiveness.

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

To further accelerate the development of the national digital economy, four breakthrough strategic resolutions (No.57, 68, 59, 66) have been promulgated. These pillars focus on breakthrough policies in science and technology, international integration, legal system reform, and private-sector development, opening new space for enterprises and markets to grow robustly. These are foundational institutional pillars that will create powerful momentum to propel the nation forward in the new era, realising the vision of a high-income, developed Vietnam by 2045.

"We are witnessing unprecedented, profound transformations worldwide in geopolitics, geoeconomics, strategic competition, the shifting of major economic centres, and the explosion of science and technology, along with challenges related to climate change, energy security, and both traditional and non-traditional security. These dynamics present both challenges and opportunities for all nations," Hoanh said.

"In Vietnam, despite notable progress in developing the digital economy, several issues remain that require attention. Addressing these challenges will demand coordinated efforts from government agencies and the business community for Vietnam to achieve its digital economy development goals," he added.

The conference is the next step in the annual digital transformation conference series organised by VIR, continuing the nation’s journey toward digital transformation and digital economy development. With the participation of policymakers, organisations, and domestic and international enterprises, the conference is expected to serve as a dialogue channel between state agencies and the business community, connect business and investment opportunities, and offer practical, valuable insights for investors and related stakeholders.

Two panel discussions will analyse the drivers of Vietnam’s digital economy growth, the convergence of 5G and AI, and how Vietnam can harness these technologies to unlock new development space.

Building the foundation for a digital financial system Building the foundation for a digital financial system

In September, the government launched the nation’s first pilot programme for tokenised assets. Truc Vo, project tokenisation lead at Dragon Capital, explains the importance of the undertaking to build up a transparent capital market of Vietnam.
Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnamese businesses are gearing up for a decade of transformation, combining digitalisation and sustainability to stay competitive globally.
VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

VIR is set to host a major conference on Vietnam’s digital economy, bringing together policymakers, international organisations, and business leaders.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
digital transformation 5G Ericsson Vietnam

Related Contents

Businesses partner with government for the green-digital transition

Businesses partner with government for the green-digital transition

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

AI adoption in cybersecurity surges across Vietnam

AI adoption in cybersecurity surges across Vietnam

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

MB partners with Visa, KOTRA to launch new MB Visa Hi BIZ card

MB partners with Visa, KOTRA to launch new MB Visa Hi BIZ card

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020