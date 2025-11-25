Empowering digital economy growth in new era

VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh

In his opening remarks, VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh said that Vietnam is standing before a historic opportunity to become a developed nation in this new era of national advancement. Vietnam has prioritised science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to escape the middle-income trap and become a high-income, developed country.

"This is an age in which knowledge, creativity, and technology are our most important resources, enabling Vietnam to advance strongly in the era of AI, big data, and the digital economy," he said.

"The convergence of 5G and AI is becoming a global trend. It forms the infrastructure for innovation, driving sectors such as smart manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, and logistics, thereby contributing to the growth of the digital economy," he added.

The digital economy is increasingly becoming a vital engine, playing a key role in shaping new productive forces and growth models. It has enabled many countries and regions to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in the digital age.

Located at the heart of Southeast Asia, with strong potential for digital economy growth, Vietnam is considered one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the region. Vietnam has the opportunity to catch up with and is, in fact, moving in step with the world in the fourth industrial revolution.

Vietnam’s digital economy has made significant progress, with the goal of raising its contribution to 30 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Recognising the position, role, and importance of the digital economy, the Party and the government have consistently attached great attention to it and introduced timely policies and solutions to accelerate the transition towards digital modes of production. The development of the digital economy and digital society has been placed as a top priority in national development strategies.

Vietnam is also among the first countries in the region to issue a national digital transformation strategy and a digital economy development plan with several concrete targets.

"The convergence of 5G and AI represents the infrastructure that will drive smart manufacturing, healthcare, education, banking and finance, and many other sectors," Hoanh emphasised.

Vietnam issued its first AI Strategy in 2021. The strategy is currently being updated. By the end of this year, an updated AI Strategy and an AI Law are expected to be completed. This is not only a legal framework but also a national vision: AI must become the country’s intellectual infrastructure, serving the people, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing national competitiveness.

To further accelerate the development of the national digital economy, four breakthrough strategic resolutions (No.57, 68, 59, 66) have been promulgated. These pillars focus on breakthrough policies in science and technology, international integration, legal system reform, and private-sector development, opening new space for enterprises and markets to grow robustly. These are foundational institutional pillars that will create powerful momentum to propel the nation forward in the new era, realising the vision of a high-income, developed Vietnam by 2045.

"We are witnessing unprecedented, profound transformations worldwide in geopolitics, geoeconomics, strategic competition, the shifting of major economic centres, and the explosion of science and technology, along with challenges related to climate change, energy security, and both traditional and non-traditional security. These dynamics present both challenges and opportunities for all nations," Hoanh said.

"In Vietnam, despite notable progress in developing the digital economy, several issues remain that require attention. Addressing these challenges will demand coordinated efforts from government agencies and the business community for Vietnam to achieve its digital economy development goals," he added.