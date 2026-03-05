Corporate

Southco launches heavy-duty rotary latch for vehicle safety

March 05, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
The industrial hardware manufacturer introduced a door fastening product designed to improve ergonomics and security for commercial vehicle operator compartments.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Southco has introduced a new heavy-duty rotary latch solution designed with dual triggers. This latest R4-50 Rotary Latches engineered to secure the reliability and robust for the heavy-duty equipment in challenging environments.

The new R4-50 Rotary Latch provides the heavy-duty performance that modern machinery demands, to tackles vibrations, safety-risking accidental releases, and complex access delays in rough environments.

Engineered for demanding conditions, the R4-50 delivers:
  • Independent interior and exterior actuation – making it easier and safer to enter and exit equipment cabs.
  • A pre-loaded interior hand lever – purpose-built for high-impact environments, reducing noise and vibration while ensuring smoother, more reliable operation.
  • Accidental actuation prevention – minimizing unintended movement to keep operators secure and equipment protected.
  • Flexible release options – including remote actuator connection via cable or rod, or direct push release, to meet different cab design needs.
Southco's R4 Rotary Latch series is highly durable, and is available in a variety of configurations that meet customer needs with little to no modification, including compact mechanical and electromechanical designs made of durable materials suitable for any environment. R4-50 Rotary Latches with Dual Triggers are compliant with FMVSS 206 impact standards, IP65 dust and water intrusion standards, EN 45545-3 fire protection standards, as well as applicable vibration standards.

As a heavy-duty upgrade to Southco's trusted R4 Rotary Latch line, the R4-50 with Dual Triggers combines operator safety, rugged durability, and simplified access in one cost-effective system. The latch is also compatible with Southco AC actuators, offering OEMs a low-investment, high-value option for enhancing their cab entry solutions.
Global Product Manager Cynthia Bart adds, "The new R4-50 Rotary Latch with Dual Triggers offers a complete, highly versatile cab door entry system for use in heavy-duty construction and agricultural vehicles. The latches are compatible with Southco AC Actuators, allowing designers to quickly and affordably upgrade their existing designs."

For more information about the functionality of R4-50 Rotary Latches, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia

TagTag:
Southco R4-50 Rotary Latches

