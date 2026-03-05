Southco launches heavy-duty rotary latch for vehicle safety

Independent interior and exterior actuation – making it easier and safer to enter and exit equipment cabs.

A pre-loaded interior hand lever – purpose-built for high-impact environments, reducing noise and vibration while ensuring smoother, more reliable operation.

Accidental actuation prevention – minimizing unintended movement to keep operators secure and equipment protected.

Flexible release options – including remote actuator connection via cable or rod, or direct push release, to meet different cab design needs.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Southco has introduced a new heavy-duty rotary latch solution designed with dual triggers. This latest R4-50 Rotary Latches engineered to secure the reliability and robust for the heavy-duty equipment in challenging environments.The new R4-50 Rotary Latch provides the heavy-duty performance that modern machinery demands, to tackles vibrations, safety-risking accidental releases, and complex access delays in rough environments.Engineered for demanding conditions, the R4-50 delivers:Southco's R4 Rotary Latch series is highly durable, and is available in a variety of configurations that meet customer needs with little to no modification, including compact mechanical and electromechanical designs made of durable materials suitable for any environment. R4-50 Rotary Latches with Dual Triggers are compliant with FMVSS 206 impact standards, IP65 dust and water intrusion standards, EN 45545-3 fire protection standards, as well as applicable vibration standards.As a heavy-duty upgrade to Southco's trusted R4 Rotary Latch line, the R4-50 with Dual Triggers combines operator safety, rugged durability, and simplified access in one cost-effective system. The latch is also compatible with Southco AC actuators, offering OEMs a low-investment, high-value option for enhancing their cab entry solutions.Global Product Manager Cynthia Bart adds, "The new R4-50 Rotary Latch with Dual Triggers offers a complete, highly versatile cab door entry system for use in heavy-duty construction and agricultural vehicles. The latches are compatible with Southco AC Actuators, allowing designers to quickly and affordably upgrade their existing designs."For more information about the functionality of R4-50 Rotary Latches, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

