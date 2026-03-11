Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Gresham House, a UK-headquartered specialist alternative asset manager focused on sustainable investments, signed an agreement to acquire Vietnamese on-site renewable energy developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Pte. Ltd. on March 11.
The deal follows the integration of recently acquired SUSI Partners into Gresham House’s Energy Transition division. Previously invested in Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV), the transaction will see the SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF) become the sole equity owner of the company.
Founded in 2020, ACCV has grown into one of Vietnam’s leading commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy developers. The company has built an extensive portfolio of operating assets, a robust development pipeline and long-term partnerships with leading multinational manufacturers, supported by rising electricity demand and accelerating decarbonisation initiatives, including the rollout of Direct Power Purchase Agreements and the integration of battery energy storage systems.
This deal opens up a new chapter in ACCV’s journey and strengthens its ability to expand distributed renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers across Vietnam. With strong demand from multinational manufacturers for reliable and decarbonised power, ACCV continues to grow its portfolio of rooftop solar and clean energy projects across key industrial regions.
The transaction also marks progress in Gresham House’s strategy to consolidate and scale its platforms within the SAETF portfolio, with ACCV expected to become a key component of the fund’s Southeast Asian C&I renewable energy platform, OASIS.
Other key platforms in the fund include SARA, a utility-scale renewable energy company established in partnership with British International Investment and FMO, and Sustainable Energy Solutions Partners, a waste-to-energy biogas platform in Thailand. To date, the fund has invested in projects in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia.
Wymen Chan, head of Energy Transition, Asia, at Gresham House said, “ACCV Pte represents exactly the type of platform we seek to back – a disciplined, market-leading team operating in a structurally high-growth environment."
"Vietnam’s rapidly expanding industrial sector, rising energy demand, and supportive renewable energy policy create an outstanding growth backdrop. We are excited to back the team to expand the business, deepen client relationships, and deploy long-term capital into high-quality clean energy assets,” he said.
By Thanh Van