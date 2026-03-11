Corporate

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

March 11, 2026 | 15:32
(0) user say
Gresham House, a UK-headquartered specialist alternative asset manager focused on sustainable investments, signed an agreement to acquire Vietnamese on-site renewable energy developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Pte. Ltd. on March 11.
Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

The deal follows the integration of recently acquired SUSI Partners into Gresham House’s Energy Transition division. Previously invested in Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV), the transaction will see the SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF) become the sole equity owner of the company.

Founded in 2020, ACCV has grown into one of Vietnam’s leading commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy developers. The company has built an extensive portfolio of operating assets, a robust development pipeline and long-term partnerships with leading multinational manufacturers, supported by rising electricity demand and accelerating decarbonisation initiatives, including the rollout of Direct Power Purchase Agreements and the integration of battery energy storage systems.

This deal opens up a new chapter in ACCV’s journey and strengthens its ability to expand distributed renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers across Vietnam. With strong demand from multinational manufacturers for reliable and decarbonised power, ACCV continues to grow its portfolio of rooftop solar and clean energy projects across key industrial regions.

The transaction also marks progress in Gresham House’s strategy to consolidate and scale its platforms within the SAETF portfolio, with ACCV expected to become a key component of the fund’s Southeast Asian C&I renewable energy platform, OASIS.

Other key platforms in the fund include SARA, a utility-scale renewable energy company established in partnership with British International Investment and FMO, and Sustainable Energy Solutions Partners, a waste-to-energy biogas platform in Thailand. To date, the fund has invested in projects in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia.

Wymen Chan, head of Energy Transition, Asia, at Gresham House said, “ACCV Pte represents exactly the type of platform we seek to back – a disciplined, market-leading team operating in a structurally high-growth environment."

"Vietnam’s rapidly expanding industrial sector, rising energy demand, and supportive renewable energy policy create an outstanding growth backdrop. We are excited to back the team to expand the business, deepen client relationships, and deploy long-term capital into high-quality clean energy assets,” he said.

Asia Clean Capital Vietnam receives backing from Swiss Investment Manager Asia Clean Capital Vietnam receives backing from Swiss Investment Manager

Asia Clean Capital Vietnam, a leading international clean energy solutions developer in Asia launched by the founders of Asia Clean Capital, has received investment from SUSI Partners’ Asia Energy Transition Fund.
Scatec to sell Dam Nai Wind Farm to SAETF Scatec to sell Dam Nai Wind Farm to SAETF

Scatec ASA, a top renewable energy provider, has signed an agreement to sell the 39MW Dam Nai Wind Farm and the associated operating company in Ninh Thuan province.
Scatec closes sale of 39MW Dam Nai wind farm Scatec closes sale of 39MW Dam Nai wind farm

Scatec ASA, a top renewable energy provider, announced on February 13 that it has completed the sale of the 39MW Dam Nai wind farm in Ninh Thuan province to SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund.

By Thanh Van

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

F&N eyes Chuong Duong Beverage factory acquisition

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers

ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

