Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

The deal follows the integration of recently acquired SUSI Partners into Gresham House’s Energy Transition division. Previously invested in Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV), the transaction will see the SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF) become the sole equity owner of the company.

Founded in 2020, ACCV has grown into one of Vietnam’s leading commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy developers. The company has built an extensive portfolio of operating assets, a robust development pipeline and long-term partnerships with leading multinational manufacturers, supported by rising electricity demand and accelerating decarbonisation initiatives, including the rollout of Direct Power Purchase Agreements and the integration of battery energy storage systems.

This deal opens up a new chapter in ACCV’s journey and strengthens its ability to expand distributed renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers across Vietnam. With strong demand from multinational manufacturers for reliable and decarbonised power, ACCV continues to grow its portfolio of rooftop solar and clean energy projects across key industrial regions.

The transaction also marks progress in Gresham House’s strategy to consolidate and scale its platforms within the SAETF portfolio, with ACCV expected to become a key component of the fund’s Southeast Asian C&I renewable energy platform, OASIS.

Other key platforms in the fund include SARA, a utility-scale renewable energy company established in partnership with British International Investment and FMO, and Sustainable Energy Solutions Partners, a waste-to-energy biogas platform in Thailand. To date, the fund has invested in projects in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia.