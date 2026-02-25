Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

February 25, 2026 | 07:55
(0) user say
The Ventures, a South Korean venture capital (VC) firm, has completed a buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam, securing majority control through a dedicated overseas project fund.
South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

As reported by newswire VentureSquare on February 12, the VC firm has established a project fund for overseas investment and acquired majority shareholder status in Chicken Plus Vietnam. The structure allows The Ventures to invest operational capabilities directly as the largest shareholder, a departure from the minority investment model more commonly seen in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The move marks a strategic shift beyond traditional minority investments, signalling the VC's ambition to take an active role in building the business rather than merely backing it.

The deal underscores growing interest among South Korean investors in taking controlling stakes in regional consumer brands, a trend still nascent in Vietnam's venture capital landscape.

Chicken Plus currently operates 75 stores across Vietnam. Following the acquisition, The Ventures aims to expand the chain to 270 stores across the country within four years.

In addition, the VC plans to drive value through full value-chain integration from farm to production, distribution, and retail, strengthening both cost competitiveness and quality control.

The Ventures aims to apply the lessons learned from South Korea’s highly competitive food and beverage market to Vietnam’s fast-growing consumer landscape.

According to market research firm Euromonitor and a local report, Vietnam’s restaurant market is projected to reach approximately $31 billion by 2025, with a growth rate of over 10 per cent on-year. Supported by a large population aged under 35 and rising income levels, demand for South Korean food delivery services is on the rise.

Over 50,000 F&B outlets close in first half of 2025 Over 50,000 F&B outlets close in first half of 2025

Vietnam's food and beverage (F&B) sector saw over 50,000 outlets close in the first half of 2025, signalling ongoing volatility in the market.
Vietnam’s F&B market entering more mature phase Vietnam’s F&B market entering more mature phase

Our review of industry data indicates that by 2024, Vietnam had around 323,000 active food and beverage (F&B) establishments generating nearly $28.1 billion in revenues, up 16.6 per cent from 2023.
F&B brands face long-term struggle F&B brands face long-term struggle

A raft of food and beverage brands are shutting their doors amid a challenging economic environment.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Ventures M&A Chicken Plus Vietnam F&B

Related Contents

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020