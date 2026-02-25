South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

As reported by newswire VentureSquare on February 12, the VC firm has established a project fund for overseas investment and acquired majority shareholder status in Chicken Plus Vietnam. The structure allows The Ventures to invest operational capabilities directly as the largest shareholder, a departure from the minority investment model more commonly seen in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The move marks a strategic shift beyond traditional minority investments, signalling the VC's ambition to take an active role in building the business rather than merely backing it.

The deal underscores growing interest among South Korean investors in taking controlling stakes in regional consumer brands, a trend still nascent in Vietnam's venture capital landscape.

Chicken Plus currently operates 75 stores across Vietnam. Following the acquisition, The Ventures aims to expand the chain to 270 stores across the country within four years.

In addition, the VC plans to drive value through full value-chain integration from farm to production, distribution, and retail, strengthening both cost competitiveness and quality control.

The Ventures aims to apply the lessons learned from South Korea’s highly competitive food and beverage market to Vietnam’s fast-growing consumer landscape.

According to market research firm Euromonitor and a local report, Vietnam’s restaurant market is projected to reach approximately $31 billion by 2025, with a growth rate of over 10 per cent on-year. Supported by a large population aged under 35 and rising income levels, demand for South Korean food delivery services is on the rise.

