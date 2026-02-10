Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

February 10, 2026 | 14:44
(0) user say
Marico Limited on February 9 announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 75 per cent equity stake in Skinetiq JSC.
Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Co-founded in 2020 by Bui Ngoc Anh and Hannah Nguyen, Skinetiq is a Vietnamese direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty company and a leader in Vietnam’s online beauty space, known for its data-driven approach to scaling brands across digital platforms.

Skinetiq owns digital-first science-backed skin care brand Candid, and holds exclusive distribution rights in Vietnam for the globally renowned luxury clinical skincare brand, “Murad.”

KPMG Vietnam acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor for the transaction.

Since inception, Skinetiq has positioned itself as one of Vietnam’s first beauty companies built for online scale. The company combines brand building with advanced use of consumer and platform data to optimise product portfolios, pricing, content strategy, and customer acquisition across marketplaces, social commerce, and brand channels. This integrated, performance-led model has enabled it to capture outsized growth and build strong digital brand equity.

Candid offers clinically proven, active-ingredient skincare solutions tailored to the mid-premium segment, designed to address key skin concerns with science-backed formulations suited to Vietnamese consumers.

Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Limited said, “The investment in Skinetiq reflects our commitment to building a strong premium beauty in Vietnam and advancing our D2C strategy internationally. Vietnam remains a priority market for us, driven by its strong macroeconomic fundamentals and rapidly evolving beauty landscape."

"Skinetiq’s digital‑led model and science‑backed portfolio align seamlessly with Marico’s vision for the future of beauty and portfolio premiumisation. This partnership positions us to invest ahead of the curve in Vietnam’s fast-growing e‑commerce and D2C space, while creating a strong platform to introduce more brands in the years ahead.”

Bui Ngoc Anh, founder of Skinetiq said, “We founded Skinetiq with a simple belief: Vietnamese consumers deserve high‑quality, science‑backed skincare tailored to their needs – delivered through digital platforms where they discover, learn, and shop. Our focus on data-driven brand building has enabled us to scale efficiently while staying closely attuned to evolving consumer behaviour. We’re excited to begin our next chapter with a partner that shares our ambition and commitment to excellence.”

Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running

On November 24, Marico SEA received the award for the "Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work,'' a prestigious recognition presented annually by Anphabe.
Marico SEA honoured among best places to work Marico SEA honoured among best places to work

On November 19, Marico SEA was recognised as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in the Large Enterprises category in Vietnam for 2025.
Premium skincare staycation package at Lotte Hotel Saigon Premium skincare staycation package at Lotte Hotel Saigon

Lotte Hotel Saigon is offering a facial treatment with Korean premium ginseng cosmetic and traditional gems signature ginseng Treatment (80 minutes) worth $72 at Sulwhasoo Spa. It is available for the first 50 room bookings, applicable for the booking period July 21-31, and for a stay from August 1 to September 30, 2023.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Marico M&A Skinetiq beauty skincare D2C

Related Contents

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

Mitsubishi acquires Thuan An 1 residential development from PDR

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020