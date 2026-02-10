Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq

Co-founded in 2020 by Bui Ngoc Anh and Hannah Nguyen, Skinetiq is a Vietnamese direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty company and a leader in Vietnam’s online beauty space, known for its data-driven approach to scaling brands across digital platforms.

Skinetiq owns digital-first science-backed skin care brand Candid, and holds exclusive distribution rights in Vietnam for the globally renowned luxury clinical skincare brand, “Murad.”

KPMG Vietnam acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor for the transaction.

Since inception, Skinetiq has positioned itself as one of Vietnam’s first beauty companies built for online scale. The company combines brand building with advanced use of consumer and platform data to optimise product portfolios, pricing, content strategy, and customer acquisition across marketplaces, social commerce, and brand channels. This integrated, performance-led model has enabled it to capture outsized growth and build strong digital brand equity.

Candid offers clinically proven, active-ingredient skincare solutions tailored to the mid-premium segment, designed to address key skin concerns with science-backed formulations suited to Vietnamese consumers.

Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Limited said, “The investment in Skinetiq reflects our commitment to building a strong premium beauty in Vietnam and advancing our D2C strategy internationally. Vietnam remains a priority market for us, driven by its strong macroeconomic fundamentals and rapidly evolving beauty landscape."

"Skinetiq’s digital‑led model and science‑backed portfolio align seamlessly with Marico’s vision for the future of beauty and portfolio premiumisation. This partnership positions us to invest ahead of the curve in Vietnam’s fast-growing e‑commerce and D2C space, while creating a strong platform to introduce more brands in the years ahead.”

Bui Ngoc Anh, founder of Skinetiq said, “We founded Skinetiq with a simple belief: Vietnamese consumers deserve high‑quality, science‑backed skincare tailored to their needs – delivered through digital platforms where they discover, learn, and shop. Our focus on data-driven brand building has enabled us to scale efficiently while staying closely attuned to evolving consumer behaviour. We’re excited to begin our next chapter with a partner that shares our ambition and commitment to excellence.”

