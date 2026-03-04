Corporate

De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

March 04, 2026 | 11:28
(0) user say
De Heus has completed the acquisition of CJ Feed & Care, strengthening its presence in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia while entering the South Korean and Philippine markets.
De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

De Heus announced the deal on March 3, marking a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy and underscoring its commitment to supporting farmers across Asia. The transaction comprises 17 feed mills and numerous livestock operations across the region.

The integration of De Heus and CJ Feed & Care's local expertise is expected to help farmers professionalise operations, improve performance, and increase profitability, according to the company.

De Heus said it remains committed to maintaining relationships with farmers, distributors, and investment partners, while sharing products, services, knowledge, and practices. The company also acknowledged the support of national governments in its host countries as it expands its presence in the animal husbandry sector.

The company maintains its active role in connecting partners across the animal protein value chain to further support farmers. In collaboration with strategic partners, De Heus intends to increase investment in swine and poultry breeding farms across Asia, aiming to improve customer access to quality genetics inputs.

The strategy is designed to improve productivity and efficiency for customers, while enhancing the competitiveness of livestock industries in its markets. De Heus has stated that genetics quality, combined with its feed products and support services, is intended to help farmers achieve success.

Helping customers sell livestock, eggs, fish, and milk to reliable slaughterhouses, processing companies, and traders also remains a priority. Financial products developed in collaboration with partner banks are intended to provide additional support where needed. A focus on customer needs will continue to guide the development of ecosystems that facilitate sustainable growth, according to De Heus.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our long-term strategy to strengthen our footprint in Asia,” said Gabor Fluit, CEO of De Heus Animal Nutrition. “By combining CJ Feed & Care’s strong technical expertise and customer relationships with our century-long experience in animal nutrition and farm management, we can accelerate growth and deliver even more value to farmers across the region.”

Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

Royal De Heus has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire CJ Feed & Care's operations in Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Cambodia, and the Philippines.
De Heus and Bel Ga fulfill commitments to sustainability with solar rooftop portfolio De Heus and Bel Ga fulfill commitments to sustainability with solar rooftop portfolio

De Heus, Bel Ga and Green Roof have formed a partnership with a view to deliver a positive impact on Vietnam’s sustainability progress. Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam, discussed with VIR’s Thanh Van the importance of the latest tie-up between the three companies.
De Heus opens $20 million aqua feed mill in Can Tho De Heus opens $20 million aqua feed mill in Can Tho

On September 26, De Heus organised the grand opening ceremony of a new aqua feed mill with the total investment capital of over VND500 billion ($20.46 million) at Tra Noc Industrial Zone in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
CJ Feed & Care De Heus M&A deal dealmaking investing

