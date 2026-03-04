De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

De Heus announced the deal on March 3, marking a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy and underscoring its commitment to supporting farmers across Asia. The transaction comprises 17 feed mills and numerous livestock operations across the region.

The integration of De Heus and CJ Feed & Care's local expertise is expected to help farmers professionalise operations, improve performance, and increase profitability, according to the company.

De Heus said it remains committed to maintaining relationships with farmers, distributors, and investment partners, while sharing products, services, knowledge, and practices. The company also acknowledged the support of national governments in its host countries as it expands its presence in the animal husbandry sector.

The company maintains its active role in connecting partners across the animal protein value chain to further support farmers. In collaboration with strategic partners, De Heus intends to increase investment in swine and poultry breeding farms across Asia, aiming to improve customer access to quality genetics inputs.

The strategy is designed to improve productivity and efficiency for customers, while enhancing the competitiveness of livestock industries in its markets. De Heus has stated that genetics quality, combined with its feed products and support services, is intended to help farmers achieve success.

Helping customers sell livestock, eggs, fish, and milk to reliable slaughterhouses, processing companies, and traders also remains a priority. Financial products developed in collaboration with partner banks are intended to provide additional support where needed. A focus on customer needs will continue to guide the development of ecosystems that facilitate sustainable growth, according to De Heus.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our long-term strategy to strengthen our footprint in Asia,” said Gabor Fluit, CEO of De Heus Animal Nutrition. “By combining CJ Feed & Care’s strong technical expertise and customer relationships with our century-long experience in animal nutrition and farm management, we can accelerate growth and deliver even more value to farmers across the region.”

