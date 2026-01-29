Game startup Panthera raises $1.5 million in seed funding

The investment gives Panthera the time, talent, and resources to strengthen its development and live-ops teams, advance multiple role-playing game (RPG) projects towards global soft launch, and stay committed to quality without compromising its core values.

Founded in 2023 and based in Hanoi, Panthera operates as a mid-core studio developing open-world RPG titles designed for long-term global player engagement.

The studio has released three titles with over 7.5 million downloads. The developer said its growth reflects Southeast Asia's growing focus on disciplined, globally competitive game development.

Co-founder Vuong Kien said, “Panthera aims to help reshape how the world views Vietnamese games, not by quantity, but through quality, creativity, and long-term value for players. This investment allows us to move faster while staying focused on building RPG intellectual properties (IPs) with depth, longevity, and genuine respect for players.”

Carol Wong, founding partner at T-Accelerate Capital, said, “The dedication of Kien and Panthera to creating durable mid-core experiences is truly inspiring. In Panthera, we see the future of Vietnam’s gaming industry – a perfect blend of global ambition and operational maturity – as they continue to push the boundaries of the stories they want to tell.”

Nguyen Minh Tuan, head of CyberAgent Capital Vietnam, said, “Panthera exemplifies Vietnam’s transition towards sophisticated, long-term IPs. Kien’s team has the technical depth and operational discipline required to lead the global mid-core RPG market, and we are proud to support their vision.”

Vietnamese gaming businesses extend reach to international markets More than 60 entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses in the gaming industry joined a regional networking event to explore the opportunities to expand into international markets.

New cycle here for blockchain gaming The blockchain gaming market is witnessing increases in capital and more studios aiming to drive the Vietnamese gaming industry towards $1 billion in revenues.