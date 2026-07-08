Digital boom raises stakes for data protection as cyber risks grow

On July 1, SearchInform officially opened its office in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the company's expansion in Southeast Asia. The international cybersecurity solutions provider said its expanded presence aims to support organisations in Vietnam in strengthening data protection and meeting increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Its product portfolio includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Data-Centric Audit and Protection (DCAP), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and AI-enabled security solutions.

Speaking at the event, SearchInform founder Lev Matveev said Vietnam's fast-growing digital economy has increased both the value of data and the risks associated with its misuse.

"Our local presence will enable us to provide closer support to partners and customers throughout the implementation and operation of our cybersecurity solutions, while also contributing to professional training and knowledge sharing in the market," he said.

The expansion comes as data breaches become an increasingly persistent challenge for businesses in Vietnam amid the country's rapid digital transformation. Nearly 40 per cent of public administrative services are now available online, while 5G and fibre-optic infrastructure continue to expand. Vietnam's digital economy has grown to an estimated $72.1 billion, accounting for more than 14 per cent of GDP.

The rapid growth has also led to a sharp increase in the volume of sensitive information held by organisations. However, cybersecurity capabilities have often struggled to keep pace, leaving many businesses more exposed to data breaches.

In response, the government has made information security a national priority, introducing new legal and regulatory measures, including the Personal Data Protection Law, the Data Law, the Cybersecurity Law and the TCVN ISO/IEC 27002 standard.

Authorities have also expanded cyber monitoring systems, incident response capabilities and international cooperation. Nevertheless, legal frameworks alone are not sufficient, according to Hoang Tuan Anh, country director of SearchInform Vietnam.

"Every solution must begin with awareness and the right mindset. Effective cybersecurity requires a proactive approach across the entire organisation," he said.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in official figures. During the first half of 2025, Vietnamese police uncovered 56 cases involving the illegal trade of personal data, affecting more than 110 million data records.

According to Tuan Anh, many internal security incidents stem not from malicious intent but from human error, such as sending confidential files to the wrong recipient, copying sensitive documents to personal devices or uploading company data to unauthorised cloud services.

To reduce these risks, cybersecurity experts recommend that organisations first identify and classify sensitive data, regularly review employee access rights and strengthen staff awareness through cybersecurity training, phishing prevention and robust password policies.

They also stress the importance of transparent incident response, including timely notification of regulators and affected customers, alongside clear guidance on protective measures. In addition, organisations are increasingly encouraged to deploy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) systems to detect and prevent both accidental and deliberate data leaks.

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