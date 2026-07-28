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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BASF starts global registration of Replexor herbicide

July 28, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
BASF Agricultural Solutions began the registration process for Replexor Active, a novel herbicide active ingredient from its PPO innovation pipeline with broad-spectrum activity, the company announced.

LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Agricultural Solutions has begun the registration process for Replexor™ Active (fendioxypyracil), a novel herbicide active ingredient from its protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) innovation pipeline with broad-spectrum activity on both broadleaf weeds and grasses. At peak adoption, Replexor Active could support weed management programs covering more than 50 million hectares globally. First regulatory dossiers are being submitted in Brazil and Australia in July 2026, with filings in the United States and Argentina planned for 2027. Pending approvals, BASF targets first market introductions of Replexor Active around 2030.

BASF Agricultural Solutions starts global registration of novel PPO herbicide Replexor™ Active
BASF Agricultural Solutions has begun the registration process for Replexor™ Active, a novel herbicide active ingredient from its protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) innovation pipeline with broad-spectrum activity on both broadleaf weeds and grasses. At peak adoption, Replexor Active could support weed management programs covering more than 50 million hectares globally. (Photo BASF)

Herbicide-resistant weeds are a growing challenge for farmers of major crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton. At the same time, regulatory pressure is reducing the number of available active ingredients, further limiting effective control options.

In this context, PPO herbicides have been a reliable cornerstone of resistance management for more than 50 years. With Replexor Active, BASF extends that portfolio – which includes Kixor® Active and Tirexor® Active – with a new level of weed control. While most existing PPO herbicides primarily target broadleaf weeds, Replexor Active also controls key annual grasses such as Eleusine indica, Echinochloa spp., and Setaria spp. With PPO resistance in grasses remaining rare, Replexor Active adds a valuable new option for managing resistant grass weeds.

"Replexor Active fills a genuine gap in the PPO space," said Maximilian Becker, Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Business. "Growers have had very few new tools for resistant grasses in recent years. Replexor Active addresses that directly and fits into the resistance management programs growers are already building with our PPO portfolio."

In addition to its broad-spectrum activity, Replexor Active offers compelling benefits: it delivers fast-acting weed control and enables no-till farming practices, helping to minimize soil erosion. Furthermore, it is effective at low use rates, making it easier to handle while reducing the amount of active ingredient per hectare.

"The start of Replexor Active's registration process is another sign of our strong innovation pipeline," added Melanie Bausen-Wiens Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Technology. "It reflects our position as a leading player in crop protection and our ability to translate sustained R&D investment into new tools that address real challenges for growers. And with the PPO herbicide-tolerant traits we are developing, growers will have even more flexibility in how and when they apply Replexor Active."

For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or www.basf.com.

By PR Newswire

BASF Agricultural Solutions

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BASF BASF Agricultural Solutions Active ingredient from PPO Registration process for Replexor

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