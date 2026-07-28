Air Premia partners with Jeju Air to expand US-Asia routes

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia today announced a new interline partnership with Jeju Air, significantly expanding its international network and enhancing connectivity between the United States and Asia.

Through this agreement, Air Premia's long-haul U.S. routes will seamlessly integrate with Jeju Air's extensive domestic and regional network, enabling passengers to enjoy smoother connections and a wider selection of destinations across Asia.

The two airlines recently finalized the interline agreement and have commenced joint itinerary sales. Passenger travel under this partnership will officially begin on August 1, 2026.

Travelers can now book single-ticket itineraries connecting Air Premia's U.S. gateways including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Washington, D.C. with Jeju Air's network. This single-reservation booking simplifies the travel experience and streamlines connections at transfer hubs.

The partnership unlocks access to Jeju Air's robust network spanning domestic routes to Jeju and Busan, as well as international services across major destinations in Japan, Taiwan region, China, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, and Indonesia.

An interline agreement allows airlines to issue connecting flights across each other's networks under a single booking. This simplifies the journey for travelers while enabling participating carriers to extend their commercial reach beyond their own operated routes, capturing additional transit traffic and boosting network competitiveness.

Baggage policies vary depending on the route type:

International-to-International Connections: Checked baggage will be automatically transferred to the final destination.

Itineraries with Domestic Flights: Through-baggage handling is not available; passengers must re-check their luggage for domestic segments.

U.S. Routes Allowance: Air Premia's complimentary checked baggage allowance applies consistently across both outbound and return journeys.

"Our partnership with Jeju Air combines its robust domestic and regional network with Air Premia's long-haul U.S. services, creating a markedly more convenient travel experience for our customers," said Yoo Myung-sub, CEO of Air Premia. "We will continue to expand our strategic global airline alliances to enhance connectivity and provide travelers with greater flexibility."

Air Premia continues to strengthen its global ecosystem through strategic interline partnerships, including recent expansions with both domestic carriers like Jeju Air and international partners such as Southwest Airlines.