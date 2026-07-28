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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Insilico Medicine to present Phase 1 ISM6331 data at ESMO

July 28, 2026 | 15:29
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Insilico Medicine announced an oral presentation at ESMO 2026 featuring first-in-human results for ISM6331, an AI-designed pan-TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo pathway in mesothelioma and advanced solid tumours.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX:3696), a clinical-stage, generative AI-driven drug discovery company, today announced that first-in-human Phase 1 trial data for ISM6331, its novel AI-designed pan-TEAD inhibitor, has been accepted for a Rapid Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

"TEAD has long been recognized as an attractive target in hard-to-treat solid tumors, but small-molecule inhibition has historically posed significant design challenges, said Feng Ren, Ph.D., Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "The selection of ISM6331 for a Rapid Oral presentation at ESMO 2026 highlights the potential of our AI-generated platform to target complex oncogenic drivers like the Hippo pathway and represents a promising pan-TEAD approach that we are eager to share with the community."

Details of the Rapid Oral Presentation

  • Title: First-in-human Multicenter Phase 1 Study of ISM6331, an AI-Designed Pan-TEAD Inhibitor, in Patients with Mesothelioma or Other Advanced Solid Tumors
  • Abstract Number: #997
  • Session Name: Rapid Oral Presentation: Developmental Therapeutic
  • Location: Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4
  • Date/Time: Sunday 25.10.2026 08:30 - 10:00

"Presenting our first-in-human Phase 1 study at ESMO marks an important clinical milestone for ISM6331," said Halle Zhang, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development – Oncology at Insilico Medicine. "Patients with advanced mesothelioma and other Hippo-driven solid tumors face limited therapeutic options. These preliminary clinical findings provide early encouragement as we evaluate ISM6331's safety, pharmacokinetics, and initial antitumor activity to inform our ongoing clinical development strategies."

ISM6331

ISM6331 is a novel, potent, small-molecule pan-TEAD inhibitor discovered and designed using Insilico Medicine's proprietary generative AI-powered drug discovery platform, Chemistry42. The molecule targets TEAD transcription factors, the principal downstream effectors of the Hippo signaling pathway, a critical regulator of cell proliferation, survival, tissue homeostasis, and therapeutic resistance across a broad range of solid tumors. Although the Hippo pathway has long been recognized as a promising therapeutic target in oncology, developing effective small-molecule TEAD inhibitors has remained a significant medicinal chemistry challenge. ISM6331 was designed to selectively inhibit pan-TEAD activity and is being evaluated in a global, multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with malignant mesothelioma and other advanced solid tumors. The study is assessing ISM6331 safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity to inform its continued clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com.

By PR Newswire

Insilico Medicine

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TagTag:
Insilico Medicine ISM6331 ISM6331 data ESMO presentation

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