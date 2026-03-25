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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Danang signs MoU with Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development

March 25, 2026 | 15:59
(0) user say
On March 24, Danang People’s Committee and the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development signed an MoU on sci-tech and digital transformation.
Danang signs MoU with Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development

The MoU was signed at the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway business and investment forum in Hanoi with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc.

The two sides will encourage experience exchange, knowledge sharing, and the implementation of Austria’s best-practice models. They will also research, propose, and execute projects applying new technologies, green technologies, and digital technologies, contributing to the city’s sustainable development and climate change adaptation.

In addition, they will focus on developing smart cities, digital government, data-driven urban management, smart transportation, and digital infrastructure. This is coupled with supporting the development of innovation and startup ecosystems through connecting businesses, research institutes, universities, and relevant organisations.

The move paves the way for Danang to foster collaboration with European partners and engage international resources in sci-tech and digital transformation.

As the vibrant city of the central region, Danang commits to rapid and sustainable development driven by sci-tech and innovation. To facilitate the goal, the city aims to upgrade its infrastructure, expand its innovation space, and develop internationally compliant workers. Priority will be given to attracting investment in chip manufacturing, robotics, electronic components, AI equipment, and technology startup ecosystem.

At the beginning of 2026, Danang put its international financial centre into operation. This represents a concrete step in implementing the national policy of building the city into a major socioeconomic centre of the country and the region, with strong spillover and growth-driving effects.

Over the past few years, the Austrian government has increasingly valued the Asian market, identifying Vietnam as a gateway to the Southeast Asian market. Building on its advanced manufacturing industry, the Austrian government is investing in and encouraging cooperation and business in high-tech sectors.

The Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development is the service provider of the Austrian government for the implementation of international reform projects. The agency represents Austria’s interests in projects funded by the EU and other international institutions.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development science technology innovation digital transformation.

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