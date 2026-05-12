VIPC Summit 2026 to connect global investors with strategic tech sectors

The National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the Vietnam Private Capital Agency (VPCA) and DO Ventures, announced details of VIPC Summit 2026 at a press conference on May 12.

Previously known as the Vietnam Venture Summit, the event has been organised since 2019 to establish a policy dialogue and investment platform linking domestic and international funds with Vietnam’s innovation and startup ecosystem.

Over the years, the summit has positioned itself as one of Vietnam’s leading innovation investment forums, bringing together policymakers, investment funds, international financial institutions, global technology corporations, innovative enterprises, and experts in technology and finance.

At the press conference, Kim Ngoc Thanh Nga, deputy director of NIC, said Vietnam is prioritising high-value strategic technology sectors with broad economic spillover effects, including AI, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and other advanced technologies under Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg issued by the prime minister.

“Through VIPC Summit 2026, Vietnam reaffirms its commitment to building a transparent, competitive, and globally integrated investment environment, while advancing new financial and institutional mechanisms to position science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key growth drivers in the years ahead,” she said.

Nga added that, with support from government agencies, businesses, investors, experts, and international partners, the summit was expected to create meaningful connections, spark new initiatives, and open long-term cooperation opportunities for Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem.

Max-F. Scheichenost, founding board member of VPCA and managing partner of NGF Partners, said Vietnam had completed one of the most significant policy reform cycles in its history, including major structural changes tied to the private sector and venture capital investment.

“Vietnam no longer needs to prove itself as an investment destination. The country has already demonstrated that it is an attractive place for investors,” he said.

Scheichenost added that the summit was scheduled to take place on May 28 in Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to attract more than 1,500 domestic and international participants, including representatives from ministries, local authorities, international financial institutions, venture capital and private equity funds, global technology corporations, unicorn companies, technology startups, and leading innovation experts.

Kim Ngoc Thanh Nga, NIC deputy director

Joining virtually from Ho Chi Minh City, Le Hoang Uyen Vy, CEO of DO Ventures, said the event is expected to feature senior executives and experts from leading technology firms, investment funds, and financial institutions such as Mekong Capital, Global Green Growth Institute, VinaCapital, DBS Bank, Argor Capital, AIHay, ByteRover, Ascend Vietnam Ventures, and Pharmacity, alongside many other international investors and technology companies.

VIPC Summit 2026 aims to connect policymakers, global investors, technology corporations, financial institutions, and innovative enterprises to translate reform momentum into tangible investment flows for Vietnam’s future economy.

This year’s summit will also introduce the international investment and technology community to a rapidly transforming Vietnam, particularly in terms of expanding and improving financial mechanisms supporting science, technology, and innovation.

Public capital, organisers noted, is being positioned as a catalyst to attract broader private investment through new institutional frameworks such as international financial centres, national and local venture capital funds, and other emerging policy mechanisms.

The event will provide a platform for public and private sector representatives, investment funds, technology corporations, and startups to discuss policy developments related to technology and innovation investment. It is also expected to strengthen links between the government, investment funds, financial institutions, and technology enterprises both domestically and internationally, creating more substantive cooperation opportunities.

The summit will further serve as a forum to discuss emerging technology trends, strategic partnership opportunities, and Vietnam’s long-term development vision in the digital era.

As part of the event, NIC, VPCA, and partners will organise a series of networking and exhibition activities for Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, including showcases of promising startups supported by NIC through various programmes.

The exhibition area will feature innovative technologies and business models across strategic sectors, while specialised networking sessions will connect local authorities with investment funds, startups with investors, and Vietnamese tech firms with international partners.

A key highlight of the summit will be the launch of the Vietnam Technology and Innovation Investment Report 2026 and the Private Capital Market Index.

Preliminary findings from the report indicate a strong recovery in Vietnam’s private capital market in 2025, with both private equity and venture capital investment rebounding after a period of global adjustment.

Venture capital activity is increasingly concentrated around three major trends: AI, globally oriented startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs, and climate technology.

The summit will also feature in-depth discussions on developing international financial centres, capital markets for innovation, national venture capital funds, financing strategic technology industries, and strengthening connections between global capital and Vietnam’s technology ecosystem.

In addition to plenary sessions, the programme will include private meetings between investment funds and Vietnamese technology enterprises, as well as a gala networking event for strategic partners and international investors.

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