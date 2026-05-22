MoF signals greater openness to global venture capital

The deputy minister expressed appreciation for the visit by representatives of Argor Capital, major investment institutions, sovereign wealth funds and family offices representing prominent business families from Europe, Australia, Singapore and across ASEAN.

He said that the visit reflected growing international confidence in Vietnam’s investment climate, innovation ecosystem and startup landscape.

The MoF is actively coordinating the implementation of proactive and flexible fiscal measures aimed at supporting high and sustainable economic growth. Key priorities include improving the investment environment, enhancing transparency in financial markets and streamlining administrative procedures to attract high-quality private and foreign capital.

He also outlined the major policy shifts the Vietnamese government has been introducing to strengthen the country’s ability to attract FDI.

Deputy Minister Tam said that Vietnam would continue building a transparent, stable and fair legal framework for both domestic and foreign investors. The National Assembly recently passed the 2025 Law on Investment, introducing reforms aligned with international practices while encouraging stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority to create a more open and business-friendly environment.

At the same time, the MoF is reviewing 30 years of FDI policies in preparation for a new Politburo resolution that is expected to introduce more competitive mechanisms tailored to an evolving global context.

Vietnam is also developing a National One-Stop Information Portal for foreign investment, allowing investors to submit a single set of digital documents through one centralised platform.

The deputy minister stressed that the MoF strongly supports initiatives that foster innovation, viewing them as a long-term growth driver for the economy. The ministry is currently studying and refining financial policies to support the digital economy, including tax incentives for R&D, technology investment and startups.

He noted that the MoF fully recognises the importance of enabling greater participation by private capital, venture capital and international investors in Vietnam’s financial market and startup ecosystem. The ministry is coordinating with relevant agencies to review and remove legal bottlenecks while establishing a more open framework for venture capital and foreign investment funds.

He assigned the National Innovation Centre as the focal point for cooperation with Argor Capital and the investor delegation, helping connect them with Vietnam’s domestic startup and innovation ecosystem while facilitating deeper access to investment opportunities in the country.

At the same time, he encouraged Argor Capital and members of the delegation to continue expanding investment in Vietnamese startups and innovation-driven enterprises, contributing to the development of the country’s technology ecosystem, digital transformation and long-term economic competitiveness.

The deputy minister also expressed hope that Argor Capital would actively share international experience and work closely with Vietnamese agencies through investment forums and promotion activities to showcase Vietnam’s investment environment and opportunities to the global investor community.

Siddharth Pisharody said he appreciated the discussions on Vietnam’s strategy to achieve double-digit growth in the coming years, the role of the finance sector and fiscal policies in supporting that goal, as well as measures to unlock capital flows for the digital economy and Vietnam’s startup ecosystem.

The discussions also covered the MoF’s actions to position science, technology and innovation as key growth drivers for the economy, with a particular focus on opportunities for international investors, stable high-potential sectors and exit opportunities.

Headquartered in Singapore, Argor Capital is a venture capital fund currently managing approximately $400 million on behalf of global investors. Its three core markets are Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

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