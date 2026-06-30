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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hainan FTP marks six months of full customs operations, signs deals in Hong Kong

June 30, 2026 | 09:08
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The Hainan Free Trade Port has reached the six-month milestone of its full special customs operations, with a Hainan provincial delegation concluding a three-day Hong Kong visit that produced new investment and trade agreements.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - As the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) marked the six-month milestone since the launch of its full special customs operations, a Hainan provincial delegation wrapped up a three-day visit to Hong Kong. During the visit, the delegation signed deepened cooperation agreements with several major local chambers of commerce and promoted the latest policies introduced since the island-wide special customs operations took effect.

CCPIT Hainan signs a deepened cooperation MOU with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.
CCPIT Hainan signs a deepened cooperation MOU with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

According to data released by Hainan Province during the visit, Hainan's foreign trade has surged since the launch of special customs operations. As of June 17, the province's total goods imports and exports reached RMB 173.98 billion (approximately US$24 billion), up 54.6% year on year. Imports of zero-tariff goods hit RMB 2.645 billion, a 120% jump that generated tariff savings of RMB 440 million. A total of 172,100 new market entities were registered—a 61% increase—including 1,240 foreign-invested enterprises. Zero-tariff items now account for 74% of all tariff lines, benefiting more than 12,000 market entities.

During the Hong Kong visit, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Provincial Committee (CCPIT Hainan) signed separate deepened cooperation MOUs with the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Under the MOUs, the parties will establish a regular liaison mechanism for the periodic exchange of economic and trade information, and will promote collaboration in areas including professional services, green finance, the digital economy, supply chain management, and cultural tourism. Mutual enterprise service desks will be set up to provide consulting services regarding policies and projects. The parties will leverage their complementary strengths to help Chinese mainland enterprises access overseas markets via Hong Kong, while facilitating Hong Kong companies' entry into the Chinese mainland through Hainan.

The delegation also held talks with the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, exploring ways for British and American businesses to leverage Hainan's value-added processing tariff exemptions and multifunctional free trade accounts to position themselves in regional supply chains and cross-border investment and financing. HSBC, De Beers, and other British firms are already active in Hainan, and the UK served as the Guest of Honor country at the 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo.

According to industry analysts, amid the shifting international trade landscape, Hainan is leveraging Hong Kong's "super-connector" role to accelerate its integration with global capital and business networks, while simultaneously offering the Hong Kong business community a policy testing ground for entering the Chinese mainland market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CCPIT Hainan

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TagTag:
hainan Hainan Free Trade Port Special customs operations Investment and trade agreements

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