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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency

June 26, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
Vietnam Customs and US Customs have signed an MoU on the electronic exchange of cargo manifest and shipment information.
Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency

The signing took place on June 25 on the sidelines of the World Customs Organisation Council sessions in Brussels. The agreement aims to enhance risk management, improve supply chain transparency, and support balanced trade between the two economies.

Under the MoU, the two sides will exchange electronic cargo manifest data in real time, or as quickly as practicable, to support cargo targeting, risk management and the prevention of customs violations, including trade fraud, counterfeit goods, prohibited goods, origin fraud, tax evasion and illegal transhipment.

The agreement represents a further step forward in cooperation between Vietnam Customs and US Customs, building on the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement signed by the two governments in 2019, which entered into force in May 2020. Since then, both sides have maintained regular exchanges of information, verified suspicious cases, provided operational assistance and strengthened customs enforcement capacity.

The establishment of the electronic data-sharing mechanism comes as Vietnam-US economic and trade relations continue to expand rapidly.

According to Vietnam Customs, total bilateral trade reached $172.3 billion in 2025. Vietnam's exports to the US exceeded $153 billion, up over 28 per cent on-year, while imports totalled more than $19.2 billion, an increase of around 28 per cent.

From January 1 to 18 June, bilateral trade continued its strong momentum, reaching close to $89.6 billion, up 23 per cent compared with the same period last year. Exports exceeded $79 billion, an increase of 22.4 per cent, while imports reached just under $10.5 billion, up more than 28 per cent.

From an operational perspective, the data connection will enable customs authorities in both countries to improve cargo verification, cross-check import and export data, detect early signs of fraud and identify attempts to circumvent trade remedy measures. At the same time, the mechanism is expected to facilitate faster customs clearance for compliant businesses, reduce inspection-related barriers at border checkpoints, and enhance the competitiveness of traded goods.

The initiative demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to working closely with the US in addressing shared trade concerns. It is expected to strengthen transparency in customs administration, reinforce Vietnam's credibility within global supply chains, and usher in a deeper and more substantive phase of customs cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam Customs accelerates AI and digital transformation Vietnam Customs accelerates AI and digital transformation

Vietnam’s Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has assigned two key priorities to the customs sector: completing the institutional framework and accelerating the deployment of digital customs, as the country faces mounting customs clearance pressure alongside increasingly complex cargo control requirements.
Customs Law amendments to strengthen digital integration Customs Law amendments to strengthen digital integration

Vietnam’s proposed amendments to the Customs Law would expand automated data control, strengthen inter-agency data sharing, and establish a regulatory framework for the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce sector.
Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance, on June 11, organised a workshop to gather business opinions on the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Customs Law.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
customs Ministry of Finance (MoF) Vietnam-US

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