Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency

The signing took place on June 25 on the sidelines of the World Customs Organisation Council sessions in Brussels. The agreement aims to enhance risk management, improve supply chain transparency, and support balanced trade between the two economies.

Under the MoU, the two sides will exchange electronic cargo manifest data in real time, or as quickly as practicable, to support cargo targeting, risk management and the prevention of customs violations, including trade fraud, counterfeit goods, prohibited goods, origin fraud, tax evasion and illegal transhipment.

The agreement represents a further step forward in cooperation between Vietnam Customs and US Customs, building on the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement signed by the two governments in 2019, which entered into force in May 2020. Since then, both sides have maintained regular exchanges of information, verified suspicious cases, provided operational assistance and strengthened customs enforcement capacity.

The establishment of the electronic data-sharing mechanism comes as Vietnam-US economic and trade relations continue to expand rapidly.

According to Vietnam Customs, total bilateral trade reached $172.3 billion in 2025. Vietnam's exports to the US exceeded $153 billion, up over 28 per cent on-year, while imports totalled more than $19.2 billion, an increase of around 28 per cent.

From January 1 to 18 June, bilateral trade continued its strong momentum, reaching close to $89.6 billion, up 23 per cent compared with the same period last year. Exports exceeded $79 billion, an increase of 22.4 per cent, while imports reached just under $10.5 billion, up more than 28 per cent.

From an operational perspective, the data connection will enable customs authorities in both countries to improve cargo verification, cross-check import and export data, detect early signs of fraud and identify attempts to circumvent trade remedy measures. At the same time, the mechanism is expected to facilitate faster customs clearance for compliant businesses, reduce inspection-related barriers at border checkpoints, and enhance the competitiveness of traded goods.

The initiative demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to working closely with the US in addressing shared trade concerns. It is expected to strengthen transparency in customs administration, reinforce Vietnam's credibility within global supply chains, and usher in a deeper and more substantive phase of customs cooperation between the two countries.

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